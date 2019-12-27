Donald Trump 's Cameo Removed from Home Alone 2 in Canada, He Blames Justin Trudeau

Donald Trump supporters found themselves in a not so merry mood this Christmas after the Canadian national broadcaster CBC aired a version of popular Christmas film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in which the scene starring a cameo by Trump was edited out.

Trump, who was a prominent businessman in the New York in the 90s, appeared for a brief few minutes of Home Alone 2 starring Macauley Culkin. Trump played himself and in the scene, directed a lost Kevin (Culkin) who was stranded alone in New York inside the Plaza Hotel.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), the scene was cut along with a total eight minutes of the film, reportedly to make room for commercials, The Guardian reported. The edited version of the film aired in Canada a few days ago and went viral after Republican and Trump supporters slammed the deletion.

If anyone is looking for the Home Alone 2 cameo from @realDonaldTrump that was edited out by @CBC, here it is in all its glory. 😱🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/pzaEpxS7ws — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 26, 2019

In fact, even Trump himself could not help weighing in and taking a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the process.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

He also tweeted that the film will never be the same again, adding in brackets that he was "just kidding".

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Others including Trump Junior have also outraged against the move on social media, calling it "pathetic'.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

A panel on Fox News's morning broadcast show 'Fox and Friends' called the deletion an example of "censorship" by the Trudeau government and also accused Trudeau of removing Trump.

Yet, Trump's critics found something to be cheerful about.

Personally, I think cutting trump out of "Home Alone 2" is a great start.He should be cut out of the Fresh Prince, the Apprentice, the White House, and everything else he's ever appeared in.Just leave his impeached ass in the history books, as a cautionary tale. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 27, 2019

Additionally, CNN reported that the claim that Trudeau removed Trump's scene due to political vendetta and "anti-Trump derangement" was not true. The scene had been cut out as far back in 2015 along with other parts of the film too.

