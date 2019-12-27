Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Donald Trump 's Cameo Removed from Home Alone 2 in Canada, He Blames Justin Trudeau

The claim that Trudeau removed Trump's scene due to political vendetta and 'anti-Trump derangement' is not true.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Donald Trump 's Cameo Removed from Home Alone 2 in Canada, He Blames Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump supporters found themselves in a not so merry mood this Christmas after the Canadian national broadcaster CBC aired a version of popular Christmas film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in which the scene starring a cameo by Trump was edited out.

Trump, who was a prominent businessman in the New York in the 90s, appeared for a brief few minutes of Home Alone 2 starring Macauley Culkin. Trump played himself and in the scene, directed a lost Kevin (Culkin) who was stranded alone in New York inside the Plaza Hotel.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), the scene was cut along with a total eight minutes of the film, reportedly to make room for commercials, The Guardian reported. The edited version of the film aired in Canada a few days ago and went viral after Republican and Trump supporters slammed the deletion.

In fact, even Trump himself could not help weighing in and taking a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the process.

He also tweeted that the film will never be the same again, adding in brackets that he was "just kidding".

Others including Trump Junior have also outraged against the move on social media, calling it "pathetic'.

A panel on Fox News's morning broadcast show 'Fox and Friends' called the deletion an example of "censorship" by the Trudeau government and also accused Trudeau of removing Trump.

Yet, Trump's critics found something to be cheerful about.

Additionally, CNN reported that the claim that Trudeau removed Trump's scene due to political vendetta and "anti-Trump derangement" was not true. The scene had been cut out as far back in 2015 along with other parts of the film too.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
