Donald Trump Said He Never Met Former Govt Staff Who Endorsed Biden. Now Their Photo Together is Viral

Claims made by US President Donald Trump have fallen flat once again.

Recently, Trump mentioned that he has never heard of or met the former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) staffer who is endorsing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. However, the ex-staffer has proven the claims wrong by sharing a picture of him with the President, giving a thumbs up in the Oval Office.

Sharing the image of the duo on Twitter, Miles Taylor wrote, “Alas, I’ll take the bait. Haven’t forgotten you though! I guess the only way to prove it is to tell some stories. Maybe until the election. What do you think?”

Alas, I’ll take the bait. Haven’t forgotten you though! I guess the only way to prove it is to tell some stories. Maybe until the election. What do you think? https://t.co/2dJhaLFNlN pic.twitter.com/m3msUsDJyZ — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 18, 2020

The tweet came in reaction to Trump’s post on Tuesday, where he claimed, “A former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us!”

Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

In response to the photograph shared by Taylor, a White House official told The Hill that “the president takes thousands of photos with individuals he does not know so [Trump’s] tweet should not be that surprising.”

Taylor has reportedly worked at DHS for two years between 2017 and 2019. He also worked at that time as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Trump’s responses to Taylor is the result of the ex-DHS staffer supporting Biden for the group Republican Voters Against Trump.