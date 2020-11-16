Donald Trump Saying He 'Won the Election' Has Given Internet Much-needed Monday Optimism

Donald Trump did not win the US Presidential Elections 2020. Yet, he continues to stay in denial.

On Monday, Trump made a declaration over his notorious Twitter account in all-caps saying: "I WON THE ELECTION!"

His tweet, however, was flagged by the platform almost instantly and a warning under his post appeared.

For the unaware (including Trump), Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed. Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

Also Read: Donald Trump Just Tried to Take Credit for NASA-SpaceX Mission Launch but Twitter Won't Let Him

However, Trump was back at it again on Monday and his tweet was met with an amusing range of responses on social media. While many faced second-hand embarrassments from his tweet, his post brought the much-needed optimism on a Monday.

"You know, I really wasn’t sure. But this crazed all caps tweet convinced me," quipped one user. "I'm Batman," wrote another.

I WON THE LOTTERY!(The game is to type 'I WON' and then let auto correct finish the sentence, right?) https://t.co/KCG0epZW4I — Doctor Roshan R (@pythoroshan) November 16, 2020

I AM BATMAN!!!! https://t.co/RM50qDDyXY — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 16, 2020

He truly has become this GIF https://t.co/bM4Tcrwx58 pic.twitter.com/fwtUZLh4uO — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) November 16, 2020

It’s an absolute embarrassment to your guys’ country that he has been allowed to carry on like this. https://t.co/D17KzRE2zP — Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) November 16, 2020

i think it would be funnier if twitter just started making the little message under these tweets say “No he didn’t” https://t.co/oq4zoe1wSK — Piss Vortex (@pissvortex) November 16, 2020

I WON THE OSCAR! https://t.co/CWzf0fA8PP — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 16, 2020

True. Just not this most recent one. https://t.co/l4QFUuhqrK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 16, 2020

President Trump says he “won the election.” The Tweet is automatically flagged by Twitter. https://t.co/wGWTw1URmD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2020

You know, I really wasn’t sure. But this crazed all caps tweet convinced me. https://t.co/wiAtbvZ5NB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2020

Earlier, Trump publicly acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the November 3 U.S. presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

(With Reuters inputs)