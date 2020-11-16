News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Donald Trump Saying He 'Won the Election' Has Given Internet Much-needed Monday Optimism

File photo of Donald Trump.

File photo of Donald Trump.

On Monday, Donald Trump made a declaration over his notorious Twitter account in all-caps saying: 'I WON THE ELECTION!'

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Donald Trump did not win the US Presidential Elections 2020. Yet, he continues to stay in denial.

On Monday, Trump made a declaration over his notorious Twitter account in all-caps saying: "I WON THE ELECTION!"

His tweet, however, was flagged by the platform almost instantly and a warning under his post appeared.

For the unaware (including Trump), Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed. Instead, Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media.

Also Read: Donald Trump Just Tried to Take Credit for NASA-SpaceX Mission Launch but Twitter Won't Let Him

However, Trump was back at it again on Monday and his tweet was met with an amusing range of responses on social media. While many faced second-hand embarrassments from his tweet, his post brought the much-needed optimism on a Monday.

"You know, I really wasn’t sure. But this crazed all caps tweet convinced me," quipped one user. "I'm Batman," wrote another.

Earlier, Trump publicly acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the November 3 U.S. presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

(With Reuters inputs)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...