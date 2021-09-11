Donald Trump Says Facebook's Mark Zuckeberg Visited Him in White House to 'Kiss 'A**'

Former US President has not been one to mince his words. The business tycoon and Republican party leader left the White House on January 20, 2021 with an unusual legacy as he was banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following the Capitol Hill violence led by his followers. While he’s been very vocal about his hatred for the social media companies on the social media platforms themselves, he’s recently revealed new insights on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. In an interview with Fox News, Trump called Twitter a’ failed operation’ before he joined over a decade ago and called out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for sucking upto him.

Trump, who is permanently barred from Twitter and booted from Facebook until January 2023 for inciting violence around the Capitol riot in January this year, called Zuckerberg and other tech leaders ‘sick,’ reported Business Insider. He added in the interview that “He(Zuckerberg) used to come to the White House to kiss my a**," Trump told Fox News. “And I’d say, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ I have the head of Facebook coming with his lovely wife."

In May, Facebook upheld a ban on former US president Donald Trump while ordering further review of the case, in a decision with a potentially far-reaching impact on the regulation of online speech. The board, whose decisions are binding on the leading social network, said Trump “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" with his comments regarding the January 6 rampage by his supporters at the US Capitol.

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7," the board said after its review.

Trump, whose political influence has arguably been severely curtailed by the loss of his social media presence, responded with a statement slamming bans by Facebook and other online giants as a “total disgrace."

The Trump-Facebook case had been intensely followed for its repercussions for social networks seeking to curb misinformation and abusive content while remaining open to political discourse.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the deadly storming of the Capitol by fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them, “We love you, you’re very special."

The former Republican leader, who has consistently challenged the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s November election, was banned permanently by Facebook the day after the siege, and was taken off other platforms including Twitter and YouTube. Shortly after the board ruling, Trump issued a statement reiterating his false claims of voter fraud, and urging his followers to “never give up." And in a subsequent statement, Trump lashed out at social media bans as an attack on his free speech.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country," Trump said.

