Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Scolds NASA for Planning Another Lunar Mission

'They (NASA) should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!', Trump tweeted.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Donald Trump's propensity for Twitter gaffes is a well known and documented phenomenon. However, the 72-year-old US President seems to have outdone himself in a latest tweet in which he seems to claim that the Moon is actually a part of Mars.

Yes, you read that right. In a cryptic tweet on Thursday, Trump questioned NASA's decision to spend money on a another moon mission, which is a part of Mars, was senseless.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," Trump tweeted, adding,"They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

Needless to say, the tweet immediately exploded on social media and several moon-Mars jokes ensued.

Trump's tweet is not just in contradiction to what is now universal knowledge about the moon's identity as being planetary body that is NOT Mars, but also to Trump's own statements earlier in 2017 when he showed enthusiasm about a proposed second mission to Mars. In fact, much was said on the mission to put Americans on the moon by 2024 not only by Trump but also Mike Pence and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Bridenstine also said, "President Donald Trump has asked NASA to accelerate our plans to return to the Moon and to land humans on the surface again by 2024. We will go with innovative new technologies and systems to explore more locations across the surface than was ever thought possible. This time, when we go to the Moon, we will stay. And then we will use what we learn on the Moon to take the next giant leap - sending astronauts to Mars." The message appears on NASA's official website and is an outline of the plan to use the second fresh moon visit to figure out how to use the moon as a pitstop for further space travel to Mars.

However, it seems with this tweet, Trump has not only given scientists sleepless nights over the moon-Mars conundrum, but also poured water over NASA's moon to Mars plans. Maybe Trump was trying to suggest that it was unnecessary to go back to the Moon and instead space missions should focus on bypassing the moon and reaching Mars (of which the moon is a part) directly instead of first traveling to the moon.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

