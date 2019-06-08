Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Scolds NASA for Planning Another Lunar Mission

Donald Trump's propensity for Twitter gaffes is a well known and documented phenomenon. However, the 72-year-old US President seems to have outdone himself in a latest tweet in which he seems to claim that the Moon is actually a part of Mars.

Yes, you read that right. In a cryptic tweet on Thursday, Trump questioned NASA's decision to spend money on a another moon mission, which is a part of Mars, was senseless.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," Trump tweeted, adding,"They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Needless to say, the tweet immediately exploded on social media and several moon-Mars jokes ensued.

So this week Trump continued his feud with a dead man, picked a new one with Bette Midler, attacked a royal family member, said Ireland should build a wall on its border with N. Ireland, that he didn't serve in Vietnam b/c it was far away, & the moon was part of Mars. Cool cool. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 7, 2019

As JFK famously said, “We choose to go to the Moon not because it is easy, but because it is Mars" — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 7, 2019

NASAS get ur PRIORTIES rite: why "rocket" to MARS when MOON (part of the sun) is made of CHEESE. we need send send BIRBS and some CRACKERS into SPACE to the MOOM — birdsrightsactivist (@ProBirdRights) June 8, 2019

BREAKING: NASA has just confirmed that the moon is indeed part of Mars. Incredibly, this astronomical fact was somehow overlooked until our Great Leader — in his infinite wisdom — pointed it out to us. 🌝 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 8, 2019

Trump's tweet is not just in contradiction to what is now universal knowledge about the moon's identity as being planetary body that is NOT Mars, but also to Trump's own statements earlier in 2017 when he showed enthusiasm about a proposed second mission to Mars. In fact, much was said on the mission to put Americans on the moon by 2024 not only by Trump but also Mike Pence and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

I know reading isn’t really your thing so here are some pictures!That red circley thing— That is Mars.That smaller white circley thing— That is the Moon.Mars ∩ Moon = Ø pic.twitter.com/6nTioXYBKj — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 7, 2019

I look forward to the news reporting on this: "Trump says that the Moon is a part of Mars. Some scientists disagree." https://t.co/I5iEHnZN5k — Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) June 7, 2019

Bridenstine also said, "President Donald Trump has asked NASA to accelerate our plans to return to the Moon and to land humans on the surface again by 2024. We will go with innovative new technologies and systems to explore more locations across the surface than was ever thought possible. This time, when we go to the Moon, we will stay. And then we will use what we learn on the Moon to take the next giant leap - sending astronauts to Mars." The message appears on NASA's official website and is an outline of the plan to use the second fresh moon visit to figure out how to use the moon as a pitstop for further space travel to Mars.

However, it seems with this tweet, Trump has not only given scientists sleepless nights over the moon-Mars conundrum, but also poured water over NASA's moon to Mars plans. Maybe Trump was trying to suggest that it was unnecessary to go back to the Moon and instead space missions should focus on bypassing the moon and reaching Mars (of which the moon is a part) directly instead of first traveling to the moon.