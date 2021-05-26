Donald Trump Says ‘Told You So’ after Reports Link Covid-19 to Chinese Lab

Former US President Donald Trump always maintained that the COVID-19 virus originated at a lab in China. Now that reports about the probable origin of the virus from a Wuhan lap are back in news, so is Trump. He claimed that his theory was “obvious to smart people”. “I had no doubt about it,” Trump said while speaking to Newsmax host and his former adviser Steve Cortes.

Trump was heavily criticised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while he was still the US President last year. He also alleged that he was criticized because he had taken China’s name behind the virus and Beijing “takes care of a lot of people”, including President Joe Biden.

After the recent reports on the origin of COVID, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sought an investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO) into the issue.

Trump added that now everybody agrees that he was right when he called Wuhan the source of the coronavirus. He would often refer to COVID-19 as the Chinese virus in his press briefings and statements made last year.

The theory of coronavirus leak from Wuhan Institute of Virology was initially dismissed by the mainstream media in the US but has now been getting traction in recent weeks.

Trump also defended his heavily criticized response to the COVID 19 virus and attacked White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci. He said that Dr. Fauci had suggested that the COVID-19 vaccines would take at least 4 to 5 years to be developed but he ignored his suggestion and got it made within 9 months.

Trump, as is often the case, went on to praise his presidency. He said his bet to spend billions of dollars on vaccines even before the approvals paid off. He also said that he stopped travel to China before anyone else could react.

