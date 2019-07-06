Donald Trump Says US Army Took Over 'Airports' in 1776 War but First Plane Flew in 1903

America recently celebrated its independence day on July 4 and not surprisingly, President Donald Trump has wound up in the news once again and for all the wrong reasons.

Every time Trump gives a speech (change that to breathes), netizens usually find a reason to troll the POTUS. And can you blame them? After all, Trump is the genius behind many memorable faux-pas like "covfefe", the "moon is part of Mars" argument and other such gems. However this time, the President seems to be resetting history.

In his 4th of July speech in Washington DC, Trump said that the Continental Army that fought the Revolutionary War against the British in the later half of the 18th century, took control of all the "airports".

Despite rain, thousands showed up for Trump's 'Salute to America' event to commemorate the Revolutionary War against Britain that ultimately brought them their independence. However, the confusing "taking over airports" comment made people scratch their chins and nod their heads, at least on Twitter.

For the uninitiated in US history, here's a handy guide:

On July 4 1776, the Declaration of Independence (Yes, the one Nicholas Cage steals in National Treasure) was adopted by the Continental Congress, thus making it the country's Independence Day.

In 1781, George Washington's Continental Army made the British forces surrender in Virginia, with much help from France.

However, the first recorded powered flight of an aircraft, as of now, is officially attributed to the Wright Brothers who took off for the first time on 1903, well over 100 years from the time the Continental Army won the war. So what AIRPORTS did the the army take control of in the 18th century?

Incidentally, Trump mentioned the Wright brothers in his Independence Day speech as well.

This wasn't the only historical inaccuracy in his speech, which was apparently riddled with misinformation. Many observant listeners pointed out that the President had mentioned Fort McHenry in connection to the 1776 War even though it was part of the 1812 war. He also referred to the “rockets’ red glare” as part of the 1776

War. This took place during the Battle of Baltimore at which the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner” were written, and was part of War of 1812, not the Revolutionary Wa

"Cornwallis was the Revolutionary War & Fort McHenry was the War of 1812. Neither involved airports", a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, other netizens indulged in some wholesome trolling of the President by conjuring imaginary situations of airports existing at the time of the Revolutionary War.

Will my Emotional Support Animal require an extra seat? #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/ihgZ6A0Rca — LionO*s_Jungle (@jungle_os) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStoriesThe Battle of Baggage Claim (1776) Many Lives were lost. And Bags too. Some people are saying it was the worst massacre they had ever seen.Art from @Acyn pic.twitter.com/ZuKfgy3ghd — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

One if by landing gear, two if by seat cushion used for floatation device #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 5, 2019

"Named after”?"Cornwallis **of** Yorktown"?"Manned the amperts”?“Ranned the ramparts"?"Took over the airports”? (Wright brothers born 1867 & 1871)"Fort McHendry”?What in the wide world of hell is he talking about?#TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/j2lnsUn4Bg — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 5, 2019

The poor man has trouble reading his autocue. To be fair, he doesn’t get much practice. His ghost writer said he’s never read a book in his adult life. And his aides, writing briefing notes, have to put his name in every paragraph or he won’t read them.https://t.co/Pz6zSZo6EN — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) July 5, 2019

After the trolling, Trump has blamed faulty tele-prompters for the airport gaffe. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, the President said that the rain must have knocked out the tele-prompter, which is when the 18th century airports remark came up. "It kept going on and at the end it just went out," CNN reported Trump as saying "It went kaput."

CNN also reported that though the President scapegoated the teleprompter, he on previous occasions railed on his opponents for "relying" too much on tele-prompters. In 2012, he slammed Barack Obama, "Why does @BarackObama always have to rely on teleprompters?" In 2016 he railed on Hillary Clinton when he tweeted, "Bad performance by Crooked Hillary Clinton! Reading poorly from the tele-prompter! She doesn't even look presidential!"

This is also not the first time Trump has made a history related error that would make any academic skip a beat. In 2017, he asserted that Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War that occured a good 16 years after his death. He also once asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if they did not burn down the White House once. The answer is no, the White House was burnt down by British troops, not Canadian, during the War of 1812.