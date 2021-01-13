Donald Trump Supporter in Horn Hat Arrested for Capitol Hill Riots Permitted 'Organic' Food

A Donald Trump supporter who was arrested for violence in Capitol Hill in the United States last week has got his wish to not eat prison food and instead be given "organic" food.

Following the violence in US Capitol Hill, several MAGA supporters who stormed the building had been arrested. Among them was Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, who became the face of the hooliganism unleashed on Capitol Hill dressed in faux fur and a horn hat.

Jake courted arrest with the FBI after he went from Washington DC to Arizona’s Phoenix and had since been in news for refusing to eat prison food as it was not "organic". The man had allegedly been fasting since his arrest.

According to reports, the man has now been granted his wish after Judge Deborah Fine reportedly approved his demand. According to a report by Daily Mail, the judge asked prison authorities to find a way to provide organic food to Jake following his first hearing. While giving the order, Judge Deborah said that Jake’s fasting was ‘deeply concerning.’

Jake was seen with many other pro-Trump supporters inside Capitol where the Congress members were meeting to finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. He was photographed standing at the dais of the Senate. Jack was shirtless and his body was covered with tattoos. The man had red, blue, and white paint on this face to resemble the flag of the USA.

Jake is reportedly a member of QAnon and believes in Shamanism. According to BBC, QAnon is “a group that believes that Trump is waging a war against Satan-worshipping paedophiles in politics, business and the media.”Over 70,000 handles of QAnon members have been suspended by Twitter so far.

Since the judge ordered the prison authorities to accommodate Jake’s demand, US Marshal for the District of Arizona David Gonzales said that they will be following the judge’s order.

Previously, Jake’s mother Martha Chansley had said that it is important for him to get organic food otherwise her son would get sick. According to reports, Martha was not apologetic about Jake’s actions and insisted that he is the gentlest person she knows and is a patriot.

Famously called the QAnon Shaman, Jake is also a Navy veteran, as reported by Navy Times. He served in the Navy as a supply clerk seaman apprentice for 25 months.

In an interview last week, Jake had said that he had not done anything unlawful as he walked through an open door.The QAnon Shaman had said, “I obey the orders of the president of the United States.”

The man has been spotted in Phoenix several times at pro-Trump rallies. Previously, Jake had said that walking around shirtless and painting his face was a way for him to attract attention.