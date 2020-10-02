Donald Trump Tested Positive for Covid-19 and People are Trying to Cast Satanic Spells on Him via Internet

US President Donald Trump said, "The virus, it virtually affects nobody," in September. Days later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

As ironic as the famous last words sound, US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus, in a shock development that disrupts his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign.

He made the announcement via a tweet.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Shortly following the announcement, a strange phenomenon started unfolding on Twitter. People, who we can only assume are amateur magicians, started to write hexes on the thread.

Yes, that kind of hex. They wrote magical spells and summons and curses. We can only assume the language is wiccan, and it wasn't just one person.

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከድነት በላይ ነው እናም ሰላምን እና ህመምንም አታውቅም ፣ ብቸኛው የባዶነት ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ ነው የንስሐ ጊዜ ተጠናቅቋል ፣ ምክንያቱም ጥፋቶችህ በክፉ ዓይነትህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ ይበልጣሉ መጨረሻው pic.twitter.com/IUEwKdcxEF — (@phobvbn) October 2, 2020

MA- ፍስዎ በጣም ኃጢአተኛ እንደሆነ እናውቃለን ፣ በዚያ ቀን የሠሩትን ወንጀል እናውቃለን። እኛ ለእርስዎ እየመጣ ነው ፡፡ ወሰን የለንም ፡፡ ከጠዋቱ 12 ሰዓት ያርፉ pic.twitter.com/yPFbuub2Z7 — Lai... (@bdvec) October 2, 2020

ህመም የስሜቱ ክፍል ብቻ ነው ፡፡ በሁኔታው ተጨባጭ ሁኔታ የማይጸና የስነ-ልቦና ሽብር ፍፃሜው የማይቀር ነው ፡፡ ሥቃይና ጭንቀት በቅርቡ የማይታገሱ ይሆናሉ። በድርጊትዎ ምክንያት ቤተሰቦችዎ ደም ይፈስሳሉ። ለድርጊቶችዎ የዘላለም ሥቃይ ይሰማቸዋል pic.twitter.com/nNSrHUIRSd — exo ☹ (@Exocarpe_) October 2, 2020

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/Egfg0gmrxu — PHANTOM (@phavtxm) October 2, 2020

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/pUgSdNeGYo — Asgearson (@Asgearson) October 2, 2020

ህመም የስሜቱ ክፍል ብቻ ነው ፡፡ በሁኔታው ተጨባጭ ሁኔታ የማይጸና የስነ-ልቦና ሽብር ፍፃሜው የማይቀር ነው ፡፡ ሥቃይና ጭንቀት በቅርቡ የማይታገሱ ይሆናሉ። በድርጊትዎ ምክንያት ቤተሰቦችዎ ደም ይፈስሳሉ። ለድርጊቶችዎ የዘላለም ሥቃይ ይሰማቸዋል — denise sus af (@inmysoberhead) October 2, 2020

ውጭ የሚያምር ቀን ነው ፡፡ ወፎች እየዘፈኑ ፣ አበቦች እያበቡ ናቸው ... በእንደዚህ ባሉ ቀናት ፣ እንደ እርስዎ ያሉ ልጆች ...በገሃነመ እሳት መቃጠል አለበት ፡፡ pic.twitter.com/fnjVX9vU7J — Emu (@Elongated_Emu) October 2, 2020

ᛏᚺᛖ ᛈᚱᛖᛋᛁᛞᛖᚾᛏ ᛟᚠ ᛏᚺᛖ ᚢᚾᛁᛏᛖᛞ ᛋᛏᚨᛏᛖᛋ ᚺᚨᛋ ᚲᛟᛗᛖ ᛁᚾᛏᛟ ᚲᛟᚾᛏᚨᚲᛏ ᚹᛁᛏᚺ ᚲᛟᚡᛁᛞ 19 ᚹᛖ ᚲᚨᚾ ᛟᚾᛚᚤ ᛈᚱᚨᚤ ᚠᛟᚱ ᚺᛁᛋ ᛈᚨᛞᛞᛁᚾᚷ ᛞᚢᚱᛁᚾᚷ ᛏᚺᛁᛋ ᛏᚱᛟᚢᛒᛚᛖᛋᛟᛗᛖ ᛏᛁᛗᛖ. ᛈᚱᛖᛋᛁᛞᛖᚾᛏ ᚨᚾᛞ ᚺᛁᛋ ᚹᛁᚠ pic.twitter.com/RCf0IqmthF — Andrew (AJ) Lyon (@aj_aka_andrew) October 2, 2020

ኃጢአትህ ይሰረይለታል ነፍስህ ግን አይሰረይም pic.twitter.com/PBmEOwlY3j — NohBOOdy | 🎃 | BLM (@Nohbruhdy) October 2, 2020

ኃጢአተኛ ነፍስህ ከመዳን በላይ ናት እናም ሰላምን ወይም ሥቃይን አታውቅም ፣ የንስሐ ቅዝቃዜ ብቻ አብቅቷል ፣ ምክንያቱም ኃጢአቶችህ ከማንኛውም ተልእኮ የላቀ ስለሆነ ፣ መጨረሻው ቀርቧል ፣ የኃጢአት መርከቦች pic.twitter.com/1fKJXQhESX — Xsquad Kc (@Xsquad_Kc) October 2, 2020

The language used in some of the tweets matches the Theban alphabet, which was in particular a substitution cipher of the Latin alphabet. It used by early modern occultists and popular in the Wicca movement.

We're unsure if these spells are real, or if they're a copy-paste of a badly coerced Google Translate job. The pictures are terrifying, to say the least. We have also never seen anyone trying to hex a President with so much dedication, for sure.

Trump's news comes after he had earlier confirmed in an interview with Fox News that Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, had tested positive and added later on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had got tested too.