Donald Trump Tested Positive for Covid-19 and People are Trying to Cast Satanic Spells on Him via Internet

Image credits: AP/Twitter.

We're unsure if these spells are real, or if they're a copy-paste of a badly coerced Google Translate job. The pictures are terrifying, to say the least. We have also never seen anyone trying to hex a President with so much dedication, for sure.

Raka Mukherjee

US President Donald Trump said, "The virus, it virtually affects nobody," in September. Days later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

As ironic as the famous last words sound, US President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined after a top aide tested positive for coronavirus, in a shock development that disrupts his scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the election campaign.

He made the announcement via a tweet.

Shortly following the announcement, a strange phenomenon started unfolding on Twitter. People, who we can only assume are amateur magicians, started to write hexes on the thread.

Yes, that kind of hex. They wrote magical spells and summons and curses. We can only assume the language is wiccan, and it wasn't just one person.

The language used in some of the tweets matches the Theban alphabet, which was in particular a substitution cipher of the Latin alphabet. It used by early modern occultists and popular in the Wicca movement.

We're unsure if these spells are real, or if they're a copy-paste of a badly coerced Google Translate job. The pictures are terrifying, to say the least. We have also never seen anyone trying to hex a President with so much dedication, for sure.

Trump's news comes after he had earlier confirmed in an interview with Fox News that Hope Hicks, one of his closest confidantes, had tested positive and added later on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had got tested too.

