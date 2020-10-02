Trump Testing Positive for Covid-19 Reminds Twitter of When He Called it a 'Hoax'. But Did He?

On Friday, the world woke up to some shocking news. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The news throws a spanner into Trump's scheduled public appearances in the crucial final weeks of the 2020 Presidential election campaign. The positive test reports came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump took to Twitter to announce the news, adding that he and Melania had instantly gone into quarantine and were currently in the process of recovery.

While the news brought forth an outpouring of good wishes and prayers on social media, many couldn't help but recall the time when Trump had gone viral for claiming that the coronavirus was a hoax. While some were sarcastic, others reproached him for calling coronavirus a "hoax" earlier in September and for his general overall attitude of downplaying the pandemic and the importance of wearing masks.

I am so confused by your tweet.Why would you need to "recover" from a hoax? https://t.co/PPwBzNsrTc — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 2, 2020

My grandmother died from Covid19 last month. We never got to have a funeral for her. So much of this could have been prevented by proper leadership. The president called it a hoax for months while knowing it was not. WEAR A MASK. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) October 2, 2020

I do hope Trump and his wife recover. I also hold extreme resentment and anger to a man who sat idly by as all of us, including myself, lost friends and loved ones as he insisted 1) it was a hoax 2) it would magically disappear and 3) that people who wore masks were fools. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2020

the way trump kept calling covid the china virus, refused to wear masks, called it a hoax and is now the one who tested positive for it pic.twitter.com/AffKm8XKiL — hemali (@hemxli) October 2, 2020

Yet others made memes. Within hours, there were thousands of tweets regarding the President's "hoax" comment under the #TrumpHasCovid hashtag.

Trump: Covid is a hoaxCovid entering his system:#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/WlcbYjHvCv — Shahara Islam Fatema🏴 (@S_I_Fatema) October 2, 2020

#TrumpHasCovidTrump supporters trying to explain how the virus is still a hoax pic.twitter.com/U3JI1R4fdY — Devin Kurant (@KDs_Burner_Acc) October 2, 2020

Ms. Rona addressing all the republicans who thought she was a hoax #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/Dk2H3863Vs — Cam✨ (@camrynmcg) October 2, 2020

This guy literally said Covid was a HOAX now that #TrumpHasCovid you mfs say y’all will be praying after 200k plus ppl have passed away‼️ pic.twitter.com/z4VEsAZme2 — 💜MAMBAKOBE4L💛💭📍 (@Mambakobe4lW) October 2, 2020

The fact that Trump went from calling COVID-19 a Democrat hoax to knowing the dangers of it privately and undermining it publicly anyways to holding rallies recklessly to making fun of Biden for wearing a mask to actually getting COVID-19 is delicious karma. — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) October 2, 2020

But did Trump really call coronavirus a hoax?

Well, not exactly.

While the POTUS has on several occasions downplayed the severity of the pandemic by claiming it will go away in the hot weather and even refused to wear masks, he never actually said the words "coronavirus is a hoax". According to a fact-check conducted by the Associated Press, the rumour began after Democratic nominee Joe Biden tweeted a cleverly doctored video of Trump titled "Trump in public: 'Hoax.' Trump in private: 'Killer.'"

In the video, depicting Trump from the February 28 campaign rally in South Carolina, has him say the words, "The coronavirus — and this is their new hoax."

This was not actually what he said.

The accusation and selective video editing are misleading. At the rally featured in the video, Trump actually said the phrases “the coronavirus” and “this is their new hoax” at separate points. Although his meaning is difficult to discern, the broader context of his words shows he was railing against Democrats for their denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he said. “You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it.” He meandered briefly to the subject of the messy Democratic primary in Iowa, then the Russia investigation before returning to the pandemic. “They tried the impeachment hoax. ... And this is their new hoax.”

Asked at a news conference the next day to clarify his remarks, Trump made clear he was not referring to the coronavirus itself as a hoax.

“No, no, no.” he said. ”‘Hoax’ referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them, not -- I’m not talking about what’s happening here. I’m talking what they’re doing. That’s the hoax.”

He continued: “Certainly not referring to this. How could anybody refer to this? This is very serious stuff.”

The video’s reference to "Trump in private" calling the virus a "killer" is also misrepresented as it was not said in private. It came from his interview in April with author and journalist Bob Woodward, whose new book "Rage" contains Trump's acknowledgment that he was playing down the virus threat in public, so as to avoid panic.

Spreading misinformation

But it was incorrect for Biden to suggest, as the video does, that Trump insisted the virus was a hoax before ultimately acknowledging to the author in April that it was deadly and serious.

That being said, Trump has on ample occasions resorted to spreading misinformation about the virus. ‘Miracle Cure’ to ‘Plandemic’, Trump has been the world’s biggest driver of misinformation on COVID, a study from Cornell University recently found.

Previously Trump had said that coronavirus will just "go away" without a vaccine. He also said that it will go away a lot faster because the US is just three or four weeks away from developing a vaccine.

"We're very close to having a vaccine. We're within weeks of getting it you know — could be three weeks, four weeks," he said.

Here’s my take on hoax or not: I think the reason Trump caught a contagious virus is because he and the people around him did not consistently take the preventive measures recommended by science. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 2, 2020

Trump, 74, was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health.

