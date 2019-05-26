English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Donald Trump to Attend Sumo Tournament in Tokyo but Will He Like it as Much as WWE?
Over the years of World Wrestling Entertainment extravaganzas, the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker have stopped at nothing in pursuit of victory. But Sumo is wrestling is different.
Will Donald Trump like Sumo wrestling? | Image credit: Reuters/Reuters
Loading...
President Donald Trump will be ringside Sunday for Tokyo's big sumo tournament, but if he hopes his longtime love of US-style professional wrestling will give him special insight into the action, he better think again.
Both sumo and the WWE involve enormous men wearing very little and trying to batter each other. Both are popular in their respective countries, drawing large excitable crowds.
But that's -- almost -- where similarities end.
WWE wrestlers are out more to entertain than to wrestle. While there is a winner and a loser, the combatants are following a choreographed script that ends in a pre-determined outcome.
Over the years of World Wrestling Entertainment extravaganzas, the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker have stopped at nothing in pursuit of victory.
Not only fists and body slams are used, but also chairs, ladders, snakes and fire -- that's right, the ring was once set on fire.
However, all the action is rehearsed, then carefully meted out in a spectacle having more to do with theatre than sport. Done any other way, the televised bouts would quickly result in maimings and worse.
Sumo also showcases powerful, near-naked men in primal confrontation, surrounded by shouting crowds in packed arenas.
But these players are steeped in centuries-old Japanese traditions rooted in the Shinto religion, starting with the sipping of sacred water and the sprinkling of purifying salt before each bout.
While crowds love the intensity of the fight, the wrestlers show little emotion, whether in victory or defeat -- a far cry from the screams and insults of the WWE ring.
In sumo, referees' decisions can only be overturned by judges and the wrestler accepts the ruling. Even small gestures of dissent such as a tiny shake of the head could land a sumo wrestler in big trouble.
In the WWE? Referees' decisions are not only challenged, but the referees themselves are frequently clobbered by the wrestlers.
'Dominant champion'
Trump loves the razzmatazz, the lurid spectacle and the money of WWE. He once body-slammed and shaved the head of an American wrestling bigwig during a televised event.
And he has been inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame, not as a wrestler of course, but as a promoter and super fan.
Many trying to understand the Trump phenomenon have gone further, tracing his love of outrageous showmanship and all-or-nothing political style to the influence of pro-wrestling.
That's not to say sumo is completely free from the WWE's shadier practices, however.
The hermetic world of the loincloth-clad wrestlers has been rocked by allegations of drug abuse, bout-fixing and links to organised crime. The bullying death of an apprentice wrestler in 2007 plunged the sport into crisis.
And faux sumo matches have also been staged as part of WWE wrestling shows, with wrestlers such as Yokozuna (sumo term for Grand Champion) entertaining the crowd.
Described on the WWE website as "one of the most dominant WWE champions of all time", the Samoan weighed nearly 600 pounds (272 kilogrammes) but never actually competed in a sumo basho, or tournament.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Both sumo and the WWE involve enormous men wearing very little and trying to batter each other. Both are popular in their respective countries, drawing large excitable crowds.
But that's -- almost -- where similarities end.
WWE wrestlers are out more to entertain than to wrestle. While there is a winner and a loser, the combatants are following a choreographed script that ends in a pre-determined outcome.
Over the years of World Wrestling Entertainment extravaganzas, the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker have stopped at nothing in pursuit of victory.
Not only fists and body slams are used, but also chairs, ladders, snakes and fire -- that's right, the ring was once set on fire.
However, all the action is rehearsed, then carefully meted out in a spectacle having more to do with theatre than sport. Done any other way, the televised bouts would quickly result in maimings and worse.
Sumo also showcases powerful, near-naked men in primal confrontation, surrounded by shouting crowds in packed arenas.
But these players are steeped in centuries-old Japanese traditions rooted in the Shinto religion, starting with the sipping of sacred water and the sprinkling of purifying salt before each bout.
While crowds love the intensity of the fight, the wrestlers show little emotion, whether in victory or defeat -- a far cry from the screams and insults of the WWE ring.
In sumo, referees' decisions can only be overturned by judges and the wrestler accepts the ruling. Even small gestures of dissent such as a tiny shake of the head could land a sumo wrestler in big trouble.
In the WWE? Referees' decisions are not only challenged, but the referees themselves are frequently clobbered by the wrestlers.
'Dominant champion'
Trump loves the razzmatazz, the lurid spectacle and the money of WWE. He once body-slammed and shaved the head of an American wrestling bigwig during a televised event.
And he has been inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame, not as a wrestler of course, but as a promoter and super fan.
Many trying to understand the Trump phenomenon have gone further, tracing his love of outrageous showmanship and all-or-nothing political style to the influence of pro-wrestling.
That's not to say sumo is completely free from the WWE's shadier practices, however.
The hermetic world of the loincloth-clad wrestlers has been rocked by allegations of drug abuse, bout-fixing and links to organised crime. The bullying death of an apprentice wrestler in 2007 plunged the sport into crisis.
And faux sumo matches have also been staged as part of WWE wrestling shows, with wrestlers such as Yokozuna (sumo term for Grand Champion) entertaining the crowd.
Described on the WWE website as "one of the most dominant WWE champions of all time", the Samoan weighed nearly 600 pounds (272 kilogrammes) but never actually competed in a sumo basho, or tournament.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Bengal Election Results 2019: How BJP Made Inroads into Bengal
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Elections 2019 : YSRCP Sweeps Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy Dethrones Chandrababu Naidu
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Friday 24 May , 2019 Bengal Election Results 2019: How BJP Made Inroads into Bengal
Friday 24 May , 2019 Elections 2019 : YSRCP Sweeps Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy Dethrones Chandrababu Naidu
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, South Africa vs West Indies at Bristol: Rain Stops Play Again
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
- Amazon Alexa Announcements Rolled Out to All Compatible Smart Devices
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results