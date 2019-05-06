Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Donald Trump Tweets How Two Years of his Term were 'Stollen,' Which Is a German Bread

Stolen, according to the Cambridge dictionary is the past participle of 'steal.' Stollen, which Trump used, means, 'a rich German fruit and nut loaf.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 6, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump Tweets How Two Years of his Term were 'Stollen,' Which Is a German Bread
Stolen, according to the Cambridge dictionary is the past participle of 'steal.' Stollen, which Trump used, means, 'a rich German fruit and nut loaf.'
Loading...
President of the United States, Donald Trump has a history of making typos in his tweets.

While some of them have been about daily objects like 'covfefe,' and 'forrest,' and some have been about US policies, like increasing security at the 'boarder.' Adding to this long list of gaffes, Trump in a tweet recently wrote about how two years of his term were 'stollen,' from him.

Stolen, according to the Cambridge dictionary is the past participle of 'steal.'

Stollen, which Trump used, means, 'a rich German fruit and nut loaf.'

Trump, essentially said two years of his term were a fruit-laden German bread.

“Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest ECONOMY and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stollen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back,” the tweet read.

In another, he added: “The Witch Hunt is over but we will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Untitled design (44)

Trump has since deleted the tweet, but Twitter had already caught onto the fruity, nut-laden German bread.







































Trump's reply about german bread came as complaining about how two years of his first White House term were “stollen” as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

This isn't the only typo Trump has made in recent times, and if you want something to snack on while going through them. 'stollen and covfefe', might be a good pairing..
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram