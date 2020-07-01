Donald Trump Tweets Meme Featuring Himself, Netizens Get Inspired to Make Phtoshopped Avatars

Donald Trump is one of Twitter's favourite world leaders. And there's good reason for it.

The President of the United States recently shared a meme on the microblogging site. And like many of his posts, this one too was turned into a meme-fest by netizens.

No stranger to cryptic tweets, Trump initially tweeted a single line. "The Lone Warrior", he tweeted.

Following the tweet, the POTUS uploaded a meme featuring himself. The image was printed with the words, "They are not after me, they are after you. I'm just in the way".

The tweet had over 3 lakh likes and was shared over 92,000 times. But many on Twitter made their own versions of the meme and some of them were hilarious.

I think there is someone in your campaign leaking stuff to @ProjectLincoln. Maybe it's Melania? pic.twitter.com/f9ceggEkdO — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) June 30, 2020

I think there is someone in your campaign leaking stuff to @ProjectLincoln. Maybe it's Melania? pic.twitter.com/f9ceggEkdO — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) June 30, 2020

This is no the first time that the meme has featured a world leader.

Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared the meme with his image on Facebook.

The meme comes in the wake of growing criticism against Trump following rising cases of coronavirus in the US.