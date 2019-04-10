English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
The video had also reportedly featured "clips from Trump's time in office", spliced along side with footage of Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rosie O'Donnell, Bryan Cranston, Amy Schumer, Kim Jong-un, and more.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Donald Trump, the 45th President Of The United States, is quite fond of Twitter, in case you hadn't heard. And by "quite fond of", we mean he's announced major policy desicisons, and top-level government firings and hirings on the social media platform.
Trump is also already gearing up for the US presidential elections in 2020, which means we can expect a veritable flood of tweets in capital letters, "facts", and hype videos, and slogans. Among the latest of these is a video that has, unfortunately or not, been disabled by Twitter.
According to those who managed to watch it, the two-minute-long video flashes the words "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote proved them all wrong", to music by Hans Zimmer, which he had composed for Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises.
However, it was this latter detail that proved to be the hype video's undoing after it was diabled due to copyright issues. The message "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner" in place of video content has become a common sight on Trump's extended timeline as the tweet-happy president, or someone from his staff, has a habit of mashing together Trumpian propaganda and pop culture together, mostly without prior permission.
Now, artistes from the US, and elsewhere, have started claiming copyright violations, whenever Trump and his team use rock and pop songs, or movie theme music, at rallies and other events, as well as videos and promos. These include R.E.M., The Foo Fighters, and Metallica, among others.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019
