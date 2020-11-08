News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Donald Trump Was Playing Golf When US Got a New President-elect. Twitter Wants Him to 'Keep Playing'

Donald Trump at the golf course. (Credit: AFP)

Donald Trump at the golf course. (Credit: AFP)

Donald Trump left the White House for golf as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Republican leader Donald Trump was busy keeping himself entertained with golf when news networks were announcing Democrat leader Joe Biden's win in the race to the White House.

The former president of the US left the White House Saturday morning as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

So Trump, who is known for regularly hitting the links, headed across the Potomac River to the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

ALSO READ: What Next for Donald Trump? Golf, Twitter and Maybe Another Presidential Run?

Wearing dark gray slacks, a gray jacket and a white 'Make America Great Again' baseball hat, Trump's viral images and videos of enjoying his oblivion started doing rounds on social media with netizens taking laughing and mocking the leader's unflappability.

Following Biden's victory, Trump's office had released a statement saying Biden was rushing to "falsely pose as the winner". However, Trump took little note of it because, right, he was still playing golf.

Even after he went over with his 'exercise' Trump even offered to join a newly wedded couple's photoshoot.

Afterward, as thousands of exultant Biden supporters celebrated raucously in front of the White House and elsewhere in the US capital, the Trump motorcade made its way back to the White House.

Earlier in July, Trump had defended his 'exercise' of playing golf by lambasting Barack Obama in a tweet that created controversy.

Taking to the social media site, he had said, "I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My "exercise" is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer...."

In another subsequent tweet, the former president had even hit out at news organisation CNN for following him wherever he went to play gold.

Taking a jibe he said, "...rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!"

As per AFP, one perhaps small consolation for the avid golfer: Golf Digest magazine once said Trump should be considered alongside John F. Kennedy as the "best-golfing president in history."

( with inputs from AFP )


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...