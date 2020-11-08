Donald Trump Was Playing Golf When US Got a New President-elect. Twitter Wants Him to 'Keep Playing'

Republican leader Donald Trump was busy keeping himself entertained with golf when news networks were announcing Democrat leader Joe Biden's win in the race to the White House.

The former president of the US left the White House Saturday morning as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

So Trump, who is known for regularly hitting the links, headed across the Potomac River to the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

ALSO READ: What Next for Donald Trump? Golf, Twitter and Maybe Another Presidential Run?

Wearing dark gray slacks, a gray jacket and a white 'Make America Great Again' baseball hat, Trump's viral images and videos of enjoying his oblivion started doing rounds on social media with netizens taking laughing and mocking the leader's unflappability.

President Trump finishes up his round of golf—which in the middle of, Joe Biden was declared the winner of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/UEaqFgZmZl — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

Did he lose at golf, too? — LKovach ⛏️🔬 (@tablegrapes) November 7, 2020

Did he lose at golf, too? — LKovach ⛏️🔬 (@tablegrapes) November 7, 2020

Did he lose at golf, too? — LKovach ⛏️🔬 (@tablegrapes) November 7, 2020

There is some real poetry in Joe Biden becoming President-elect while Trump was literally playing golf — elan gale (@theyearofelan) November 7, 2020

I like hearing Trump, his co-conspirators and his cult say the election isn't over. These are the same people who still think:- the virus is a hoax- Mexico will pay for the wall- China will pay for the tariffs- he has a secret health care plan- he'll be too busy to golf — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) November 8, 2020

Trump's caddy at the golf course just now. pic.twitter.com/EJeBF0MdDw — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) November 7, 2020

Following Biden's victory, Trump's office had released a statement saying Biden was rushing to "falsely pose as the winner". However, Trump took little note of it because, right, he was still playing golf.

Even after he went over with his 'exercise' Trump even offered to join a newly wedded couple's photoshoot.

After finishing the round, he stopped to take photos with a bride getting married at the club today. pic.twitter.com/0YQGHnVBIE — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

Afterward, as thousands of exultant Biden supporters celebrated raucously in front of the White House and elsewhere in the US capital, the Trump motorcade made its way back to the White House.

Earlier in July, Trump had defended his 'exercise' of playing golf by lambasting Barack Obama in a tweet that created controversy.

Taking to the social media site, he had said, "I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My "exercise" is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer...."

In another subsequent tweet, the former president had even hit out at news organisation CNN for following him wherever he went to play gold.

Taking a jibe he said, "...rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!"

...rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

As per AFP, one perhaps small consolation for the avid golfer: Golf Digest magazine once said Trump should be considered alongside John F. Kennedy as the "best-golfing president in history."

( with inputs from AFP )