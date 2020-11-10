Donald Trump will Refuse to Concede and Attend 'Phoney President' Biden's Inauguration Day

President of the United States Donald Trump has refused to concede after former Vice President Joe Biden became the President-elect in the 2020 US elections.

As reported by Daily Mail, sources close to the White House have said that Trump will refuse to attend the Inauguration day on January 20, 2021. Trump claims that the US election was stolen, however, the claims are unsubstantiated. It is said that he considers Biden as a ‘phoney President.’

According to a source in the Republican party, Trump has not prepared a concession speech and does not have the intention to recognise Biden’s presidency. Trump is surrounded by lawyers and is constantly on the phone. The source said, "He is in fighting mode and is saying Biden would be a phoney President and that he won't turn up on January 20 [inauguration day] as that would be an insult to democracy."

The White House insiders have described the environment inside the place as "manic, exuberant, energised and toxic." The report suggests that the staff of the President’s house lighted rose-scented candles to soften the mood of the place.

Sources are also saying that his son and other close aides are encouraging him to do something risky. Some of the commentators are saying that the situation is similar to the scene of the movie Downfall, where in a Berlin bunker, generals of Adolf Hitler dare not tell him that they have lost the Second World War.

Trump has alleged that there is voter fraud in the elections and has blocked government officials from coordinating with President-elect Biden. Understandably, this has increased doubts if the country will see a smooth transition like it has over the last few years.

Biden was the Vice President of the US till 2016 with Barack Obama as the President. He became the President-elect with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris this year, the first woman VP of the US.