Thing of Beauty: Thrice-Married Trump Wishes Jeff Bezos Luck on $137 Billion Divorce Settlement
Bezos and Trump have been locked in a long-standing feud over Amazon's trade policies, and more pertinently Bezos' ownership of The Washington Post, which has been one of the staunchest critics of the Trump administration.
When the wealthiest couple gets divorced. (Credit: Reuters)
It appears that the richest man in the world married without entering into a pre-nuptial agreement and now that his wife and him have parted ways, the settlement may end up costing him half his fortune.
Ever since the founder of Amazon and current owner of the Washington Post announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years on January 9, the question on everyone's mind is how the entrepreneur's staggering fortune of more than $137 billion will be split.
While events behind the split have allegedly been bubbling for some months now, as reported by several celebrity and gossip publications, the announcement, when it came on January 9, left many stunned.
January 9, 2019
Since then the world of celebrity and business have collided, with media organizations around the world scrambling to find out more details of past events and future plans.
According to a report in US tabloid National Enquirer, the 54-year-old Bezos has been dating 49-year-old former news anchor and TV presenter Lauren Sanchez. It was apparently the affair that cost Jeff his marriage, and possibly half his fortune.
As more sedately reported by Reuters, 'the couple decided to divorce after a long period of "loving exploration" and trial separation, and expect to continue as partners in joint ventures and projects, according to their statement.'
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump, who has continued to keep the American government locked in a partial shutdown over his insistence of the administration paying for a border wall between Mexico and the US, was his customary classy self, when asked to comment on the news.
President Trump on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife of 25 years: "Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty." https://t.co/BAlTxqYvJB pic.twitter.com/Bfk0Jah9Oj— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019
"I wish him luck," the twice-divorced Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday as he departed for a trip to the US border with Mexico. "It's going to be a beauty," added the man who has been accused (so far unsuccessfully) of sexual misconduct by several women.
Bezos and Trump have been locked in a long-standing feud over Amazon's trade policies, and more pertinently Bezos' ownership of the Washington Post, which has been one of the staunchest critics of the Trump administration and the alleged illegal collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russian individuals in the run-up to the 2016 election.
Many are also claiming that the National Enquirer story was politically motivated and even accused Trump of being behind the whole thing, given the former real estate magnate's long-standing friendship with the tabloid's owner and publisher, David Pecker.
While it is yet to be seen whether Trump's predictions would come true, it sure seems that Bezos will need all the 'luck' in the world.
Trump says he wishes Jeff Bezos luck in his divorce: "It's gonna be a beauty"— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 10, 2019
What a sickening comment. https://t.co/EwIW6DKhZ8— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 10, 2019
Trump strikes back at Jeff Bezos. https://t.co/K7BceIOVv9— Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 10, 2019
If Trump sent the National Enquirer after Bezos as revenge and ended up costing him $60bn, he needs to be crowned emperor.— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2019
Did the Enquirer target Bezos cuz he's on Trump's enemies list? Well keep in mind, the Enquirer turned on Trump last spring... And other reporting motivations make a lot of sense.... https://t.co/P4YYVn54oI— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 10, 2019
Trump to Bezos: don’t worry, I’m only burning my half pic.twitter.com/FEEzT58PFz— Secret Asian Man (@anangbhai) January 10, 2019
Trump on Bezos affair/divorce: "I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty."— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 10, 2019
Story was broken by publication which has served as Trump's attack vehicle for two decades. pic.twitter.com/dzYf4HyII1
I’m going to reup my pro bono offer to consult on questions for White House press corps members who can’t think of anything more relevant to ask trump than his thoughts on Jeff Bezos’ marriage https://t.co/b8zJIeFV0v— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 10, 2019
Enquirer and Trump conspired to catch Jeff Bezos have a 9 month affair and be sloppy with the receipts.— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2019
if each of my followers gave $300, we could donate more than $30 million to jeff bezos— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 11, 2019
Apart from Trump-talk, the internet was also bursting with reactions to the very expensive multi-million divorce settlement he was getting home. Many also pointed out the fact that MacKEnzie Bezos may soon be becoming a single, very rich woman.
Jeff Bezos sexts like he's an AI in a human suit pic.twitter.com/UjfOQv0UZk— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 10, 2019
joining tinder and swiping until I get to Mckenzie Bezos— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) January 10, 2019
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s