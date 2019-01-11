GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thing of Beauty: Thrice-Married Trump Wishes Jeff Bezos Luck on $137 Billion Divorce Settlement

Bezos and Trump have been locked in a long-standing feud over Amazon's trade policies, and more pertinently Bezos' ownership of The Washington Post, which has been one of the staunchest critics of the Trump administration.

Updated:January 11, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
US President Donald Trump just 'wished' Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on his divorce with MacKenzie Bezos, a separation that may cost the billionaire 68 billion USD.

It appears that the richest man in the world married without entering into a pre-nuptial agreement and now that his wife and him have parted ways, the settlement may end up costing him half his fortune.

Ever since the founder of Amazon and current owner of the Washington Post announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years on January 9, the question on everyone's mind is how the entrepreneur's staggering fortune of more than $137 billion will be split.

While events behind the split have allegedly been bubbling for some months now, as reported by several celebrity and gossip publications, the announcement, when it came on January 9, left many stunned.




Since then the world of celebrity and business have collided, with media organizations around the world scrambling to find out more details of past events and future plans.

According to a report in US tabloid National Enquirer, the 54-year-old Bezos has been dating 49-year-old former news anchor and TV presenter Lauren Sanchez. It was apparently the affair that cost Jeff his marriage, and possibly half his fortune.

As more sedately reported by Reuters, 'the couple decided to divorce after a long period of "loving exploration" and trial separation, and expect to continue as partners in joint ventures and projects, according to their statement.'

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump, who has continued to keep the American government locked in a partial shutdown over his insistence of the administration paying for a border wall between Mexico and the US, was his customary classy self, when asked to comment on the news.




"I wish him luck," the twice-divorced Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday as he departed for a trip to the US border with Mexico. "It's going to be a beauty," added the man who has been accused (so far unsuccessfully) of sexual misconduct by several women.

Bezos and Trump have been locked in a long-standing feud over Amazon's trade policies, and more pertinently Bezos' ownership of the Washington Post, which has been one of the staunchest critics of the Trump administration and the alleged illegal collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russian individuals in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Many are also claiming that the National Enquirer story was politically motivated and even accused Trump of being behind the whole thing, given the former real estate magnate's long-standing friendship with the tabloid's owner and publisher, David Pecker.

While it is yet to be seen whether Trump's predictions would come true, it sure seems that Bezos will need all the 'luck' in the world.































Apart from Trump-talk, the internet was also bursting with reactions to the very expensive multi-million divorce settlement he was getting home. Many also pointed out the fact that MacKEnzie Bezos may soon be becoming a single, very rich woman.







