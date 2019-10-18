Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes

Twitterati had a good time reacting to the letter once they were aware that the White House has confirmed it to be true!

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
(Twitter)

The Internet is going crazy over a viral letter that has recently been released by a media outlet and shows the kind of content exchanged between the heads of US and Turkey.

Guess what the letter could be? Well, released by Fox News, the letter was written by the US President Donald Trump to the Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan urging him not "to be a tough guy" and "a fool" by advancing Turkey's cross-border offensive into northeast Syria.

The content of the letter has questioned the authenticity of it for its unusual vocabulary possibly exchanged between two correspondence.

The October 9 letter was a request made by the US President to Erdogan to halt its military attack on the Kurdish forces, which, however, was rejected by Turkey and as per reports, Erdogan's aides said, “President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.”

Trump, popular with his crude attacks on leaders and diplomats on Twitter, did not disappoint anyone by calling Erdogan a "devil".

The letter was shared by journalist Trish Regan, who said, "EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way."

Somewhere in the middle, the letter said, "I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down."

Twitterati had a good time reacting to the post once they were aware that the White House had confirmed it to be true!

While netizens were baffled and struggled to believe the "joke", few compared the content with the kind, an adolescent would perhaps write to someone.

One user wrote, "Is this real? It reads like a threat from a teenager to his rival."

Here's how others agreed to the thought.

A twist to it, someone even recommended to "set music to it", to make it appear even more childish?

Adding audio to it, users made a parody of Trump's voice reading out the letter.

This one sounds for real!

The letter ended with, "I will call you soon", to which one user wrote, "I'm just surprised he didn't actually add a *wink*wink* at the end."

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
| Edited by: Shreya Basak
