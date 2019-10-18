'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes

The Internet is going crazy over a viral letter that has recently been released by a media outlet and shows the kind of content exchanged between the heads of US and Turkey.

Guess what the letter could be? Well, released by Fox News, the letter was written by the US President Donald Trump to the Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan urging him not "to be a tough guy" and "a fool" by advancing Turkey's cross-border offensive into northeast Syria.

The content of the letter has questioned the authenticity of it for its unusual vocabulary possibly exchanged between two correspondence.

The October 9 letter was a request made by the US President to Erdogan to halt its military attack on the Kurdish forces, which, however, was rejected by Turkey and as per reports, Erdogan's aides said, “President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.”

Trump, popular with his crude attacks on leaders and diplomats on Twitter, did not disappoint anyone by calling Erdogan a "devil".

The letter was shared by journalist Trish Regan, who said, "EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way."

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Somewhere in the middle, the letter said, "I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down."

Twitterati had a good time reacting to the post once they were aware that the White House had confirmed it to be true!

this is so embarrassing. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) October 16, 2019

I really thought this was fake until I saw who posted it. — Mr. Fun Guy (@Mister_Fun_Guy) October 16, 2019

It’s from Trump, so yes it’s a joke. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 16, 2019

This was written by an adult? The dementia is getting bad. — Alan (@JudahTheHammer) October 16, 2019

While netizens were baffled and struggled to believe the "joke", few compared the content with the kind, an adolescent would perhaps write to someone.

One user wrote, "Is this real? It reads like a threat from a teenager to his rival."

Is this real? It reads like a threat from a teenager to his rival. — Porpentina (Tina) (@porpentina2017) October 16, 2019

Here's how others agreed to the thought.

This reads like it was written by a sixth grader writing an episode of 24.https://t.co/vmF8esr6Pm — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) October 16, 2019

This is why I don’t have 12-year-olds write my letters to heads of state for me. — Jared Wall (@JaredWall01) October 16, 2019

Only thing missing is a crayon font. — Bread & Moots (@RtisticFX) October 16, 2019

This is the same letter I sent to my first girlfriend when I was in 8th grade if you just replace all the references to atrocities with losing her notebook when she went to music class. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 16, 2019

A twist to it, someone even recommended to "set music to it", to make it appear even more childish?

Will someone please set it to music? — Daniel Pincus (@danpincus) October 16, 2019

Adding audio to it, users made a parody of Trump's voice reading out the letter.

This one sounds for real!

Sure, some of you have won BAFTAs, but did any of you set Trump’s Erdogan letter to music in the style of an unsuccessful but urgently contemporary musical theatre grad who starred in an off broadway adaptation of Sondheim’s Assassins? pic.twitter.com/B5LIxzfjNf — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) October 16, 2019

The letter ended with, "I will call you soon", to which one user wrote, "I'm just surprised he didn't actually add a *wink*wink* at the end."

I'm just surprised he didn't actually add a *wink*wink* at the end. — KenBurns2020 (@DanielP53282394) October 16, 2019

