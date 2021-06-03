Donald Trump's Social Media Accounts Restored? Why Everyone Wants to 'Delete' Facebook, Instagram

In January, former US Donald Trump faced a kind of ban from social media which was a first - he was booted from every popular social media app: Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Google, Apple, Amazon, Shopify, Pinterest, Twitch, Stripe, and Discord. The decision of social media companies in the US came swiftly to crack down on Donald Trump and some of his prominent right-wing channels following the violent protest at the US Capitol Building in Washington DC in which five people were killed. Trump had repeatedly urged his supporters to come to Washington and march on the Capitol to protest the election results. In the aftermath of the incident, tech giants like Facebook, Google, and more have removed his account from their respective platforms to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. In May, Facebook’s independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld a ban on former US President Donald Trump while ordering further review of the case, in a decision with a potentially far-reaching impact on the regulation of online speech. The board, whose decisions are binding on the leading social network, said Trump “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" with his comments regarding the January 6 rampage by his supporters at the US Capitol.

But as of June 3 - has his accounts been restored?

In June 2021, journalists posted that Trump’s pages on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram appeared to be live again, showing his last posts were dated Jan. 6. This led to a number of posts and stories incorrectly reporting Trump was back on the platforms. “BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is *BACK* on Two Major Social Media Platforms — Facebook and Instagram,” reported Becker News.

Following this, #DeleteFacebook and ‘Facebook and Instagram’ trended on Twitter.

People saying #DeleteFacebook but still use IG pic.twitter.com/QDdLWruWsp— Philadelphia Man (@kevv_nn) June 2, 2021

Facebook Policy Comms Manager Andy Stone's statment about allowing Trump back on the platform: "Nothing about the status of President Trump's presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended." But, here is his very active, verified page. #DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/0laAXsGdMb — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 2, 2021

Is Trump really back? The answer is no - “Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone wrote on Twitter.

No. Nothing about the status of President Trump's presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended.— Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 2, 2021

Evelyn Douek, a Harvard Law lecturer who researches online speech and regulation, tweeted that the fact that Trump’s pages are visible isn’t new. They have always been visible — Trump simply can’t post.

The ‘return’ of Trump coincided with Trump deleting his own ‘blog’ further adding to speculations. Trump had launched his blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," after being barred from major social-media platforms following the deadly January 6 Capitol siege. He largely used the blog to publish short posts - many of them similar to his previous tweets - promoting himself, spreading lies about the election, and attacking Republicans who he believed were disloyal to him because they refused to support his claim that the election was stolen from him. Users could take the statements, images, or videos that Trump posted to the website and share them on Twitter and Facebook.

