Donald Trump's Awkward 'Uhhhh' Goes Viral After Reporter Asks Him Who Poisoned Russian Opposition Leader

File image of US President Donald Trump.

Critics on Tuesday slammed US President for making his inclinations towards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin apparent after the former was quizzed regarding the poisoning of Russian opposition leader and Putin's critic Alexei Navalny back in August.

Buzz Staff

"Trump's absolute loyalty to Putin remains unwavering."

Critics on Tuesday slammed US President for making his inclinations towards his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin apparent after the former was quizzed regarding the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny back in August.

Navalny is known to be one of Putin's fiercest critics.

Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new test results.

Dodging the question posed by White House reporter on Tuesday, Trump said: "uhhhhh" before adding "we’ll talk about that at another time."

Trump sidelining Navalny's poisoning question became a topic of discussion on Twitter, and the US chief was called Putin's "puppet" and his vague response raised eyebrows.

Later on, while addressing Ohio crowd, Trump said: "I like Putin. He likes me."

Previously, Former US Vice President Joe Biden had blamed the Russian government in the apparent involvement of Navalny's posioning.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared similar sentiments when she said that Russian opposition leader was the victim of attempted murder by poisoning and the aim was to silence him.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He was transferred two days later to Berlins Charit hospital, where doctors last week said initial tests indicated Navalny had been poisoned.

Meanwhile, Navalny in an Instagram post said he was recovering his verbal and physical abilities.

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than a week while being treated with an antidote. He said in a Saturday post on Instagram that once he was brought out of the coma, he was confused and couldn’t find the words to respond to a doctor’s questions.

"Although I understood in general what the doctor wanted, I did not understand where to get the words. In what part of the head do they appear in?" Navalny wrote in the post, which accompanied a photo of him on a staircase. "I also did not know how to express my despair and, therefore, simply kept silent."

"Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs, but he thinks: Oh, this is a staircase! They go up it. Perhaps we should look for an elevator, Navalny said. And before, I would have just stood there and stared."

(With agency inputs)

