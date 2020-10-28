Donald Trump's Campaign Website Defaced Because Hackers Had 'Enough of Fake News'

US President Donald Trump's campaign website was briefly defaced late on Tuesday.

A pop-up message posted on the upcoming events page of Donaldjtrump.com said that the world had "had enough" of the "fake news" spread by Trump.

The seals of the FBI and Department of Justice were present on top of the message, almost as a parody of security posts by the FBI.

The hack, which was first noted on Twitter, appeared to have taken place on Tuesday night IST. The culprits likely gained access to the donaldjtrump.com web server backend and inserted a long stretch of obfuscated JavaScript producing a parody of the FBI “this site has been seized” message, which appeared over the normal content, reported TechCrunch.

.@realDonaldTrump's campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up: pic.twitter.com/Kjc2ELSdAV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

Here's a video of it. This is when you click on the "coalitions" tab. pic.twitter.com/iqLgxNezsO — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

"Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, reports CNN.

The hackers also claimed to have dirt on Trump and posted details of a cryptocurrency account people could transfer funds to if they wanted to see the information released publicly. There has been no evidence, however, to support this claim.

The defacement lasted less than 30 minutes, but the incident came as Mr. Trump’s campaign and that of his opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr, as well as law enforcement and intelligence agencies, have been on high alert for digital interference ahead of next week’s election, reported New York Times.

The US is currently in the process of voting for the Presidential Elections 2020, which culminate on November 3.