English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump's Fist Pump on 9/11 Anniversary is Now a Photoshopped Meme
President of Memes forever and ever.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
In the age of Photoshop being used as a replacement for scissors and glue, US President Donald Trump has been successful in becoming a popular meme on social media. Thus it came as no surprise when Trump provided more meme material to the ever-hungry internet, once again.
Trump, who was in Pennsylvania, USA, on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, to pay respects to all who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, faced major backlash on social media after he was photographed greeting his supporters with a double fist pump.
In a photograph tweeted out by The New York Times photographer Doug Mills, Trump can be seen doing the double fist pump as his wife Melania Trump followed him.
Naturally, the President’s was criticised for his insensitivity. However, it was American graphic designer Rob Sheridan who decided to have a little fun at the president's expense.
And soon enough, another Trump meme became an instant social media hit.
Trump, who was in Pennsylvania, USA, on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, to pay respects to all who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, faced major backlash on social media after he was photographed greeting his supporters with a double fist pump.
In a photograph tweeted out by The New York Times photographer Doug Mills, Trump can be seen doing the double fist pump as his wife Melania Trump followed him.
.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018
Naturally, the President’s was criticised for his insensitivity. However, it was American graphic designer Rob Sheridan who decided to have a little fun at the president's expense.
It just so happened that I've been doing Photoshop masking all morning for a project, so when I saw this photo I knew what I had to do. Here's a PNG with a transparent background, please do your absolute worst: https://t.co/lCKdwD0PrI pic.twitter.com/lZmsoHtTE9 — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 11, 2018
And soon enough, another Trump meme became an instant social media hit.
HELLLOOOOOO SHANKSVILLE!! ARE YOU READY TO MOOOURN??!!
WHAT'S THAT?
I CAN'T HEAR YOOOUUU!!
C'MON, PEOPLE!! GIVE IT UP FOR 9/11!! pic.twitter.com/RhWIfUeIjH
— Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/tGcdBOwZwJ — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) September 12, 2018
Here we go: pic.twitter.com/HMkSxJ9SG9
— David Wood (@woodvid) September 11, 2018
17 YEARS SINCE SEPTEMBER 11TH! pic.twitter.com/OLaoHhwAon — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 11, 2018
Better late than never :) #TrumpFistPump pic.twitter.com/TSO8cCKGcN
— Sam Spadino #manbun2020 #TrumpEpstein (@partydino) September 12, 2018
Ima let you finish but ima be the best prez of all time. #kanye2020 #TrumpFistPump pic.twitter.com/uzjnUGFBwz — Sam Spadino #manbun2020 #TrumpEpstein (@partydino) September 12, 2018
— John Deau (@jdeau9) September 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/pgT9rqvQZ2 — Tim Hutch (@smakweasle) September 11, 2018
May I submit: pic.twitter.com/3wkIAdq4gR
— Matthew Hunt (@imdwalrus) September 12, 2018
(led zepellin voice: ooohaahAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAH) pic.twitter.com/mptfnVcq7G — The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) September 11, 2018
y'all make me go back to work pic.twitter.com/Tw39n6S7X4
— The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) September 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/RfLT5e9PO6 — Col. Kurtz (but with synthesizers) (@b_kaoss) September 11, 2018
— Col. Kurtz (but with synthesizers) (@b_kaoss) September 11, 2018
Well, I made this before I saw your png, but I'm happy! pic.twitter.com/8UIOawLu68 — Mike Holden #FBPE (@MikeHolden42) September 11, 2018
thank u rob pic.twitter.com/ASs0BqezAz
— darth™ (@darth) September 11, 2018
I didn’t do this one but it’s top notch. pic.twitter.com/HGUdjl4oJ3 — Ryan Long (@ryan_long_01) September 12, 2018
— Cinema Snopes (@CinemaSnopes) September 11, 2018
Thank you, Rob and @OfficialJonZal, and @DrewMcWeeny for bringing this to light. #parody #humor pic.twitter.com/HknSBWmnON — Michael Fleming (@BNFOS) September 11, 2018
The Office style pic.twitter.com/nFam4gpiUw
— OMAR ALTURK (@3omarT) September 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/9wzkCiNb5d — Joey Jojo Jr Shabadoo (@lsrgk) September 11, 2018
— Ian Hamilton (@ianhamilton_) September 12, 2018
pic.twitter.com/uHwCcgL59M — Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) September 11, 2018
— Tim Hutch (@smakweasle) September 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/URSCsHXout — Witney Seibold (@WitneySeibold) September 11, 2018
— Clay Renfroe (@ClayRenfroe) September 11, 2018
Revision is a process. Now @realDonaldTrump is truly among his people pic.twitter.com/whsXr01ePz — D.Julius (@thedeanwholived) September 12, 2018
— VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) September 12, 2018
I didn’t do this one but it’s top notch. pic.twitter.com/HGUdjl4oJ3 — Ryan Long (@ryan_long_01) September 12, 2018
Sorry, @JulieAndrews pic.twitter.com/rq682fELy8
— D.Julius (@thedeanwholived) September 12, 2018
Thank you for the png pic.twitter.com/rLzPbXpHKU — Gianni Cordi (@LegitGianni) September 12, 2018
— Ryan (@darthbender) September 11, 2018
Spent too long on this. pic.twitter.com/g1kELBLF7Y — 🎥 Gareth Pugh 🎬 (@spugesdu) September 12, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 08 September , 2018 International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Typhoon Jebi: 51 Ferrari Supercars Destroyed at Dealership, Damage Estimated at Rs 63 Crore
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
- Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 And More Receive Price Cut in India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...