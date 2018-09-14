Donald Trump's Fist Pump on 9/11 Anniversary is Now a Photoshopped Meme



.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ

— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

It just so happened that I've been doing Photoshop masking all morning for a project, so when I saw this photo I knew what I had to do. Here's a PNG with a transparent background, please do your absolute worst: https://t.co/lCKdwD0PrI pic.twitter.com/lZmsoHtTE9 — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 11, 2018



HELLLOOOOOO SHANKSVILLE!! ARE YOU READY TO MOOOURN??!!

WHAT'S THAT?

I CAN'T HEAR YOOOUUU!!

C'MON, PEOPLE!! GIVE IT UP FOR 9/11!! pic.twitter.com/RhWIfUeIjH

— Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 11, 2018

17 YEARS SINCE SEPTEMBER 11TH! pic.twitter.com/OLaoHhwAon — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 11, 2018

Ima let you finish but ima be the best prez of all time. #kanye2020 #TrumpFistPump pic.twitter.com/uzjnUGFBwz — Sam Spadino #manbun2020 #TrumpEpstein (@partydino) September 12, 2018



y'all make me go back to work pic.twitter.com/Tw39n6S7X4

— The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) September 11, 2018

Well, I made this before I saw your png, but I'm happy! pic.twitter.com/8UIOawLu68 — Mike Holden #FBPE (@MikeHolden42) September 11, 2018

I didn’t do this one but it’s top notch. pic.twitter.com/HGUdjl4oJ3 — Ryan Long (@ryan_long_01) September 12, 2018



The Office style pic.twitter.com/nFam4gpiUw

— OMAR ALTURK (@3omarT) September 11, 2018

Revision is a process. Now @realDonaldTrump is truly among his people pic.twitter.com/whsXr01ePz — D.Julius (@thedeanwholived) September 12, 2018

I didn’t do this one but it’s top notch. pic.twitter.com/HGUdjl4oJ3 — Ryan Long (@ryan_long_01) September 12, 2018

Thank you for the png pic.twitter.com/rLzPbXpHKU — Gianni Cordi (@LegitGianni) September 12, 2018

Spent too long on this. pic.twitter.com/g1kELBLF7Y — 🎥 Gareth Pugh 🎬 (@spugesdu) September 12, 2018

In the age of Photoshop being used as a replacement for scissors and glue, US President Donald Trump has been successful in becoming a popular meme on social media. Thus it came as no surprise when Trump provided more meme material to the ever-hungry internet, once again.Trump, who was in Pennsylvania, USA, on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, to pay respects to all who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, faced major backlash on social media after he was photographed greeting his supporters with a double fist pump.In a photograph tweeted out by The New York Times photographer Doug Mills, Trump can be seen doing the double fist pump as his wife Melania Trump followed him.Naturally, the President’s was criticised for his insensitivity. However, it was American graphic designer Rob Sheridan who decided to have a little fun at the president's expense.And soon enough, another Trump meme became an instant social media hit.