Donald Trump's Fist Pump on 9/11 Anniversary is Now a Photoshopped Meme

President of Memes forever and ever.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
In the age of Photoshop being used as a replacement for scissors and glue, US President Donald Trump has been successful in becoming a popular meme on social media. Thus it came as no surprise when Trump provided more meme material to the ever-hungry internet, once again.

Trump, who was in Pennsylvania, USA, on the 17th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, to pay respects to all who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, faced major backlash on social media after he was photographed greeting his supporters with a double fist pump.

In a photograph tweeted out by The New York Times photographer Doug Mills, Trump can be seen doing the double fist pump as his wife Melania Trump followed him.

Naturally, the President’s was criticised for his insensitivity. However, it was American graphic designer Rob Sheridan who decided to have a little fun at the president's expense.





And soon enough, another Trump meme became an instant social media hit.































































































