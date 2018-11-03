GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Donald Trump's 'Game of Thrones' Meme Leaves Arya and Sansa Stark Unamused

Trump is back at it again.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump's 'Game of Thrones' Meme Leaves Arya and Sansa Stark Unamused
Meme posted by Donald Trump / Twitter.
Loading...
Trust US President Donald Trump to be in the news for all the unfortunate reasons. Since having assumed office, POTUS has been often under the scanner for posting preposterous statements on social media.

Recently, Trump hogged the headlines for struggling with and then surrendering to his umbrella and now he has successfully managed to rile up Game of Thrones fans simply by posting a GoT-style meme on his notorious account.

The show that is gearing up for the finale stars none other than the Trump senior himself. Or that is what the meme on his Twitter page suggests.

"SANCTIONS ARE COMING," read the mock poster Trump tweeted Friday, echoing the HBO swords-sex-dragons-and-zombie series' signature line: "winter is coming."




And it wasn't just another "meme" on the microblogging site. Trump was referring to a host of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran by the United States after Washington ditched an agreement reached under Barack Obama's administration to lift sanctions in exchange for controls over Tehran's nuclear programs.

The White House Twitter account followed up Trump’s tweet with an announcement.

"President @realDonaldTrump is reimposing all sanctions lifted under the unacceptable Iran deal. The U.S. is reimposing the toughest sanctions ever on Iran, targeting many of the corrupt regime’s critical sectors."







HBO was quick to show displeasure to the fantasy meme. "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," said HBO in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

But that was just the beginning. The stars from the popular show weren't amused either.

Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark tweeted, "Not today."




22-year-old Sophie Turner or the Sansa Stark shared similar feelings.




Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin too reacted to the meme.

Martin wrote, “Fear cuts deeper than swords. Vote Tuesday the 6th.”




As for others, the meme was responded with many more memes.




























Oh, HBO.




(With AFP inputs)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...