Donald Trump's Latest Volley of 'Voter Fraud' Tweets Met with a Sea 'Disputed Claim' Flags on Twitter

US presidential poll results is a month-old story and swearing-in of Democrat Joe Biden is a little over a month away. But outgoing President of America Donald Trump is yet to accept the fact that he lost the election to Biden, even in states which were considered Republican strongholds.

Ever since the results were declared, Trump has been reviving his claim of a voter fraud and a conspiracy to overthrow him as the POTUS, be it during press briefings or on his Twitter.

Trump has allowed the official start of Biden's transition to power but has not yet conceded defeat, alleging massive voter fraud and electoral malpractice.

But it looks like Twitter has decided to go all out against his allegations that even pose a threat to the law and order situation in America. Over the past few days Trump has been posting tweets, news stories and videos to support his allegations of voter fraud and Twitter has been flagging all these tweets as 'disputed claims', one after the other.

"People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job (sic)," Trump wrote in one tweet, which was later flagged.

"In Arizona, it turns out that 3% of the votes cast in the 100 count vote sampling were tainted or worse. This would be, if carried forward, approximately 90,000 votes more than we would need to win the State. Now we were granted a much larger sample to work with. Wow! (sic)," he wrote in another.

A quick scroll through Trump's Twitter timeline shows how almost all his tweets over the past few days have been flagged. Here are some of the tweets that faced Twitter action in the past couple of days:

Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

In today's update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces the findings from our investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President @realDonaldTrump's total. pic.twitter.com/6Dg9zd2XGd — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 2, 2020

In Arizona, it turns out that 3% of the votes cast in the 100 count vote sampling were tainted or worse. This would be, if carried forward, approximately 90,000 votes more than we would need to win the State. Now we were granted a much larger sample to work with. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

While talking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump alleged that his votes started "miraculously disappearing" on the election night, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls. He said that his team has found a large number of such votes.

"We went through an election. At 10 o'clock, everybody said, 'That was an easy victory for Trump.' All of a sudden, the votes started disappearing -- miraculously disappearing. We found much of it, but we found far more votes than we need in almost all of these states. And I think I can say in all of these states, far more votes than we need to win every one of them," he said in response to a question.

However, state election officials and the media have denied such large-scale fraud. Election officials in key battleground states have declared Biden the winner, giving him an unofficial 306-232 edge in the Electoral College that determines the outcome of US presidential contests.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, most of whom have been dismissed so far.