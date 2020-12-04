News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Buzz
    1-MIN READ

    Donald Trump's Lawyer Farted Twice in Middle of Hearing, Twitter Says 2020 isn't Ending Fast Enough

    Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani passing gas at a recent hearing in the United States | Image credit: Image credit: Twitter

    Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani passing gas at a recent hearing in the United States | Image credit: Image credit: Twitter

    The squeaky little farts were heard not only by those sitting adjacent to Donald Trump's besmirched lawyer Rudy Giuliani but also picked up by the courtroom microphones.

    auther-image

    Buzz Staff

    In a year that doesn't seem to be ending fast enough for Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's personal attorney faced yet another embarrassment when he farted while spreading conspiracy theories during a recent hearing.

    The greasy lawyer and sycophantic Trump-aide, best known for his false claims and dripping hair dye, landed himself in a rather 'steamy' situation recently when he passed gas in the middle of a court hearing.

    The incident occurred in Lancing, Michigan at a hearing in which Giuliani was fielding questions about Trump's baseless accusations of voter fraud and

    The squeaky little farts were heard not only by those sitting adjacent to Giuliani but also picked up by the courtroom microphones. A video of the flatulence has been going viral on social media.

    Netizens also noted the hilarious expression on the face of the woman sitting beside Giuliani during the hearing, which many felt summed up the entire 2020 mood.

    This is not Giuliani's first brush with the public embarrassment this year. First, he was seen "fooling around" with a television reporter in 'Borat', then he mistakenly held a press conference at a parking lot, and then he was seen dripping black hair dye while addressing reporters.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...