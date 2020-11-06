Donald Trump's Old Tweet on Winning and Losing Resurfaces as He Cries Foul in Vote Count

Just a day after polls closed for US Elections 2020, President Donald Trump admitted that losing has never been easy for him. “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it's not.”

And his reaction to the election results is proof. Donald Trump has been alleging voter fraud ever since Biden overtook him with at least 253 electoral votes (264, if Arizona is counted). Trump has alleged over and over again that he has been a victim of mass fraud, without any substantial evidence to support his claims.

He also promised to move the Supreme Court in order to get the states that are still counting votes to stop tabulating ballots. According to Trump, any vote counted after election day should be declared illegal and invalid.

In fact, on Thursday, Trump had a mini-meltdown on Twitter and tweeted in all caps, "Stop the count", which then became a meme.

Trump's aggressive reactions, probably a reaction to the possibility that he may not be re-elected as the President of the United States, has become the talking point of the whole world. So much so that Twitterati have dug out a six-year-old tweet by Trump where he had spoken about how people should respond to wins and losses.

In December 2014, Trump had tweeted, "What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate."

What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2014

Wise words, but Twitter couldn't help but point out the irony.

The margin of votes between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the southern battleground state of Georgia continues to shrink as election officials in mostly Democratic-leaning counties continued to count mail-in ballots. Now, Trump leads his rival by just 1,267 votes. You can get live updates on US Elections here.