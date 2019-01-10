GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump's Old Video Advising How to 'Conquer a Wall' is Giving Everyone Ironical Laughs

Donald Trump has had a thing about walls even before he assumed the office as the POTUS.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Donald Trump's Old Video Advising How to 'Conquer a Wall' is Giving Everyone Ironical Laughs
Image credits: The Daily Show / Twitter
US President Donald Trump wants billions in funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border which he believes will stop illegal immigration and put an end to criminal activities, drugs, and even terrorists.

The POTUS also tweaked his long-promised wall plan by tweeting about the "artistically designed steel slats", so that people could "easily see through it."

But 15 years ago, before assuming office as the 45th US Prez, Trump had different thoughts about "walls," even if they were the metaphorical ones.

A video from 2014, dug up by The Daily Show and its host Trevor Noah, shows Donald Trump in a different avatar, in which he's seen advising the crowd about how to conquer walls in life.

Trump was addressing students at Wagner College on Staten Island (where he also received an honorary doctorate in humane letters). At the event, he said the words he would probably not utter in 2019.

Never, ever give up. Don’t give up. Don’t allow it to happen. If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it. Go over it. Go around it. But get to the other side of that wall.

The ironical video was shared by the official handle of The Daily Show on Twitter which captioned it saying, "Oh man, once Trump gets his wall he better hope no one shows Mexico this old video we found."

Posted on Thursday, the video has garnered nearly 50K retweets under 6 hours and attracted some hilarious reactions from netizens.





























