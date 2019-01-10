English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump's Old Video Advising How to 'Conquer a Wall' is Giving Everyone Ironical Laughs
Donald Trump has had a thing about walls even before he assumed the office as the POTUS.
Image credits: The Daily Show / Twitter
US President Donald Trump wants billions in funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border which he believes will stop illegal immigration and put an end to criminal activities, drugs, and even terrorists.
The POTUS also tweaked his long-promised wall plan by tweeting about the "artistically designed steel slats", so that people could "easily see through it."
But 15 years ago, before assuming office as the 45th US Prez, Trump had different thoughts about "walls," even if they were the metaphorical ones.
A video from 2014, dug up by The Daily Show and its host Trevor Noah, shows Donald Trump in a different avatar, in which he's seen advising the crowd about how to conquer walls in life.
Trump was addressing students at Wagner College on Staten Island (where he also received an honorary doctorate in humane letters). At the event, he said the words he would probably not utter in 2019.
Never, ever give up. Don’t give up. Don’t allow it to happen. If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it. Go over it. Go around it. But get to the other side of that wall.
The ironical video was shared by the official handle of The Daily Show on Twitter which captioned it saying, "Oh man, once Trump gets his wall he better hope no one shows Mexico this old video we found."
Posted on Thursday, the video has garnered nearly 50K retweets under 6 hours and attracted some hilarious reactions from netizens.
Oh man, once Trump gets his wall he better hope no one shows Mexico this old video we found. pic.twitter.com/FtzeGlmecz
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 10, 2019
You see a man, sitting a chair in a White House. He believes stuff that no one else does. He Tweets his delusion while stretching the truth into the Cosmos. You see, he is about to be visited by a man named Mueller, who will bring him back to reality, from The Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/Rz8GZvLNDx
— Jay David Murphy (@JayDavidMurphy) January 10, 2019
— Sigyn Elof (@sigynelof) January 10, 2019
pic.twitter.com/cv6ptBmWmC
— Suman Gangopadhyay (@Suman3333) January 10, 2019
— Vincent Valentin (@valentin_vince) January 10, 2019
this is fantastic!
— Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) January 10, 2019
at this point i feel like he just really likes saying the word wall
— stadic (@StadTheRad) January 10, 2019
Dying Trevor! What a find!
— Rrusseyg (@rrusseygo) January 10, 2019
— J.C. Leyendecker (@jcleyendecker) January 10, 2019
Love it!! pic.twitter.com/hZdGwf4wxl
— Ana Henke ❤🇺🇸🌊 (@anahenke) January 10, 2019
— Mel Doff-Legget (@QMel) January 10, 2019
