2-MIN READ

Donald Trump's Permanent Twitter Ban Has Everyone Wondering if He'll Use Smoke Signals Next

Image credits: Reuters/Twitter.

The move from Twitter may have come a little too late, but this has left most people wondering what medium Trump is going to resort to now that he's banned off most social media platforms.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Back in November, current US President Donald Trump had tweeted "STOP THE COUNT." It's January, and Twitter has managed to "stop the count" of his misleading tweets by permanently banning him.

Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing US President Donald Trump due to "risk of further incitement of violence". The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, bringing disgrace to the country and its democratic institutions.

Trump was tweeting again Friday, his Twitter account reinstated after a brief ban, and he reverted to an aggressive statement that his supporters must not be “disrespected” after he had sent out a calmer Thursday video decrying the violence. Toward evening, Twitter said it was permanently suspending him from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”

The move from Twitter may have come a little too late, but this has left most people wondering what medium Trump is going to resort to now that he's banned off most social media platforms.

Apparently expecting such a move, Trump also put out his comments as a statement through the White House press office. Trump signaled to his followers, of which he had 88.7 million on @realDonaldTrump until it was shut down, that they would have a new place to meet virtually soon.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. “We will not be SILENCED!" he declared.


