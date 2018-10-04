GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Donald Trump's Presidential Alert Has Turned into a Hilarious 'Meme Alert'

Presidential Alert - Memes are incoming.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump's Presidential Alert Has Turned into a Hilarious 'Meme Alert'
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
On Wednesday, over 225 million smartphones received a 'Presidential Alert' in the United States. The alert, similar to state-level alerts in USA, allows the President to address the country in times of a national crisis or emergency.

Sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the message read, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

In any event of an actual national emergency in the United States, the message would include information about the particular emergency followed by precautionary measures and instructions on staying safe. And although the message was only a test, people took to social media to do what they do best -- make memes out of it of course.















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...