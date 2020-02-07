Donald Trump ‘Dances’ to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari’ after Exoneration and We're Bamboozled

The Internet is a very, very strange place.

On one hand there's 7 year olds teaching themselves to play the guitar via YouTube videos, and on the other are 40 year old conspiracy theorists finding every connection to prove that 'Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams.'

On this side of the Internet, exists a video, whose origins are still unclear. It is a video of US President Donald Trump's face superimposed onto Ranveer Singh's face in his song 'Malhari' from the movie Bajirao Mastani.

With the first instance of this video surfacing YouTube in February 2019, it then went on to become viral in August 2019, after it was shared by US Social Media Director and Donald Trump's assistant Dan Scavino.

Now, it's made its way back. Shared by Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, the video was reposted on his official Facebook page. With the caption "We won. You lost. Get the hell over it," the video mentioned that it was Trump's reaction after he was found "innocent, and full exonerated forever."

Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his US Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

The businessman-turned-politician, 73, survived only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history — just like the two other impeached presidents — in his turbulent presidency's darkest chapter. Trump now plunges into an election season that promises to further polarize the country.

In August, when Scavino, who handled social media for Trump during the 2016 Presidential elections, shared the video, he used it to promote #KAG2020. As opposed to Trump's then war cry, 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again), the slogan this time is "Keep America Great", indicating that Team Trump is looking forward to another victory.

When first surfaced in February, the video went viral, especially in India. Almost a whole year later, we're still confused if Trump knows what "Dushman ki dekho jo waat laavli " means.

