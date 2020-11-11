Donald Trump’s Son Eric Asked People to Cast Their Votes, One Week After US Elections Ended

Members of US President Donald Trump’s family often catch attention for both wrong and right reasons. This time, Trump’s son Eric Trump has been ridiculed after he urged people to come out and cast votes, a week after the election concluded. His father has already lost the post of US President to Joe Biden.

Eric took to Twitter on Tuesday to say, “Minnesota get out and vote!!!” Although he deleted the tweet later, netizens took a screenshot of it and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

They also posted funny captions while sharing the screenshot of Eric’s tweet.

A user said that Eric scheduled the tweet for the wrong week. The United States voted on November 3 to choose their next president.

But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

Writer and artist Meg Maker tweeted, “Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday.”

Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday. — Meg Maker (@megmaker) November 10, 2020

Another netizen, on a lighter note, said that he thought Eric asked Minnesota to commit voter fraud.

Now I am not an expert, but I think @EricTrump just told Minnesota to commit voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/5AOOxew1xn — Kyle (@wylekolfe) November 11, 2020

On November 3, Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr posted a world map with most countries shaded in red, indicating that his father was going to win. Red colour is used to represent Republicans in the US.

He had tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction.”

In the map, he showed India in blue, meaning it was going to vote for Democratic candidate Biden. Trump Jr, however, represented Jammu and Kashmir in red, which meant it was going to vote for his father.

Countries like Sri Lanka, China, Liberia and Mexico were also shown in blue, indicating that they would vote for Biden. Apart from these, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan and Bangladesh were coloured in red on the map by Trump’s eldest son.

Responding to his tweet, netizens gave funny reactions. One user asked if he consumed cocaine in the morning.

Another person pointed out that he even showed Black Sea as a country.

Trump has so far refused to accept the election results, calling it "a fraud on the American people."