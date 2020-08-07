Donald Trump's 'Thigh-land' Instead of Thailand Has Triggered Puntastic Responses on Twitter

US President Donlad Trump might have unintentionally, like always, given a lot of people reason to laugh. He recently mispronounced Thailand as "Thigh-land" at an election campaign event in Ohio.

A video clip of his gaffe has been going viral on the social media. "Shifting production to Thigh-land and Vietnam," Trump said in his speech and immediately corrected himself and continued. "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much."

Here it is in all its glory:pic.twitter.com/PgTRnHpAA8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

But Internet is a very unforgiving place and soon people took up the cue from Tigh-land and made jokes--PUN INTENDED.

Holy Freudian slip, Batman! — tosca terán (@nanopodstudio) August 7, 2020

Welcome to Pun-ama... — West Virginia Rebel (@WestVirginiaReb) August 7, 2020

He was obviously thinking of his KFC dinner. — Robberbaron (@RalphKramden00) August 6, 2020

"You see, they're Thailand. We're Thighland. They have the Thai King. We have chafing." pic.twitter.com/de82V9bQGc — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 6, 2020

"I don't understand why there is Hungary, when it is so close to Turkey..." — Brendan Eckstrom (@bulldog666999) August 7, 2020

my bad y’all. i’m from *thighland. sorry i ever mislead y’all and said i was thai. i’m thigh. https://t.co/tPzEH5dncJ — Ashley✨🇹🇭 (@towthestitches) August 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump referred to Yosemite National Park, pronounced "Yoh-sem-it-ees," as "Yo-semites." He stumbled over the word again and added another syllable, pronouncing it as "Yo-sem-in-ites."