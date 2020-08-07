BUZZ

Donald Trump's 'Thigh-land' Instead of Thailand Has Triggered Puntastic Responses on Twitter

He was speaking at an election campaign event in Ohio when the gaffe happened, much to the amusement of netizens.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
US President Donlad Trump might have unintentionally, like always, given a lot of people reason to laugh. He recently mispronounced Thailand as "Thigh-land" at an election campaign event in Ohio.

A video clip of his gaffe has been going viral on the social media. "Shifting production to Thigh-land and Vietnam," Trump said in his speech and immediately corrected himself and continued. "Thailand and Vietnam, two places that... I like their leaders very much."

But Internet is a very unforgiving place and soon people took up the cue from Tigh-land and made jokes--PUN INTENDED.

Earlier this week, Trump referred to Yosemite National Park, pronounced "Yoh-sem-it-ees," as "Yo-semites." He stumbled over the word again and added another syllable, pronouncing it as "Yo-sem-in-ites."

