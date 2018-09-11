Donald Trump's 'Thoughtless' Tweet on 17th Anniversary of 9/11 Upsets Americans



17 years since September 11th!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018



A lot of presidents would use this day to honor the dead, rather than prove they have the ability to count.



— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 11, 2018





Dude, why? What's the purpose of this tweet? Don't you have anything more meaningful to say?

— Ｄｒｏｓｓ (@eldiariodedross) September 11, 2018



He wants us to applaud his bigly brilliant maths.



— Samantha Raaphorst 🌈 (@IncorrectEn) September 11, 2018





The good news about @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter account is that it gives you unfettered access to the inner-workings of his mind.



The bad news about @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter account is that it gives you unfettered access to the inner-workings of his mind.

— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) September 11, 2018



Here is a picture showing how to commemorate an event such as this. pic.twitter.com/e964Y9VI68



— Ian Anderson (@ianranderson) September 11, 2018



This Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the deadly September 11 attacks in the US. Early in the morning of September 11, 2001, four aircraft hijacked by 19 militants (later identified as to members of terrorist organisation Al-Quaeda), rammed into the north and south towers of the iconic World Trade Centre in New York. the fourth plane hit Pentagon, just outside Washington DC and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.The event remembered by Americans as well as the world as a grave tragedy, the deadliest attack on foreign soil ever and since. Each year, the day is marked by a sea of condolences by world leaders and influencers and by the astute people of the US who remember it as a black day of commemorating the victims and reflecting on the past and future.However, this year is the year of the Donald.On the 17th anniversary of the grim day, this is what the President of the US tweeted:Yes, just that. "17 years since September 11th!". In his signature 'style', Trump seemed to reduce the day to just another number - emotionless, meaningless and dry. The bare minimum tweet from the President on a day that bears so much emotional baggage for most Americans instantly drew flak on Twitter with many attacking the POTUS's insensitivity.Twitterverse would remember that this is not the first time the former host of The Apprentice has made tasteless comments on 9/11.In 2015, Trump had, without any factual basis, accused 'thousands and thousands' of Muslim Americans in New Jersey of celebrating the attacks.“There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down,” Trump said in an interview with ABC.The statement was refuted by journalist Serge Kovaleski (whose 2001 story was the basis of Trump's allegations), who later said that the story was not verified. Following the controversy, Trump infamously mocked Sergei, who is specially abled.While this year Trump's statement was not as offensive as in 2015, the lack of pathos or personality in the tweet may sting many Americans as a hollow tribute - one that the President barely offered.