GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Donald Trump's 'Thoughtless' Tweet on 17th Anniversary of 9/11 Upsets Americans

'17 years since September 11th!', he wrote.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 11, 2018, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Donald Trump's 'Thoughtless' Tweet on 17th Anniversary of 9/11 Upsets Americans
'17 years since September 11th!', he wrote.
Loading...
This Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the deadly September 11 attacks in the US. Early in the morning of September 11, 2001, four aircraft hijacked by 19 militants (later identified as to members of terrorist organisation Al-Quaeda), rammed into the north and south towers of the iconic World Trade Centre in New York. the fourth plane hit Pentagon, just outside Washington DC and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The event remembered by Americans as well as the world as a grave tragedy, the deadliest attack on foreign soil ever and since. Each year, the day is marked by a sea of condolences by world leaders and influencers and by the astute people of the US who remember it as a black day of commemorating the victims and reflecting on the past and future.

However, this year is the year of the Donald.

On the 17th anniversary of the grim day, this is what the President of the US tweeted:

Yes, just that. "17 years since September 11th!". In his signature 'style', Trump seemed to reduce the day to just another number - emotionless, meaningless and dry. The bare minimum tweet from the President on a day that bears so much emotional baggage for most Americans instantly drew flak on Twitter with many attacking the POTUS's insensitivity.

















Twitterverse would remember that this is not the first time the former host of The Apprentice has made tasteless comments on 9/11.

In 2015, Trump had, without any factual basis, accused 'thousands and thousands' of Muslim Americans in New Jersey of celebrating the attacks.

“There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down,” Trump said in an interview with ABC.

The statement was refuted by journalist Serge Kovaleski (whose 2001 story was the basis of Trump's allegations), who later said that the story was not verified. Following the controversy, Trump infamously mocked Sergei, who is specially abled.

While this year Trump's statement was not as offensive as in 2015, the lack of pathos or personality in the tweet may sting many Americans as a hollow tribute - one that the President barely offered.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...