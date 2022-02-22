Donald Trump's Truth Social Glitches Right After Launch, Internet Says 'I Told You So'

If Donald Trump’s Truth Social wasn’t enough of a meme in itself, Twitter users are now pitching in with their own on the former US President’s social media platform. Truth Social launched yesterday and is currently only available to iPhone users. It is also currently only available in the US. As per a report from Reuters, the iOS became available on the Apple App Store before midnight of February 21. The Truth Social website also seems to be under development, especially since the website has not been secured with HTTPS URL. What’s more, reportedly, users immediately started encountering glitches right after the launch. Truth Social describes itself as “America’s “Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology." Twitter memers (and anyone who has had a chance to read the news in the last year) might beg to differ.

Edit: Turns out you can’t join us today. Our app does not work.— TheTruthSocial (parody) (@TheTruthSocial) February 16, 2022

Told ya we’d know when #TruthSocial went live because the morons would tweet incessantly about how great it is and how they are never going to be on Twitter ever again, again. pic.twitter.com/jzNaXHl3dr— Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) February 21, 2022

BREAKING: Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes has announced that the recently-formed social media company is suing itself over problems with the initial rollout of the app.— The End Justifies the Memes (@Upsidasium) February 21, 2022

As soon as I’m signed into TRUTH Social, I will immediately begin testing my right to free speech beginning with the N-word, an excerpt from Biden’s daughter’s diary, and something about Ivermectin.— Suburban Black Man (@goodblackdude) February 21, 2022

Although the rollout of the Truth Social app has been beset by problems, sales of "Moby Cow", by CEO Devin Nunes are skyrocketing. pic.twitter.com/RaJivhTLez— The End Justifies the Memes (@Upsidasium) February 21, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse using the word "Accountability" in his lauch name, makes as much sense as Conald Trump naming his platform "Truth Social"; did someone forget to tell me that today is Opposite Day?!Tucker's audience pic.twitter.com/ZpzpfwwWs3— Gayla McGill (@GaylaMcGill5) February 22, 2022

Can’t wait for Trump’s Truth Social app to launch so it can immediately get suspended for rules violations— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 20, 2022

We went to spread our word on Truth Social. Looks #TruthSocial is working out as well as Trump Steaks, Trump University, and the Trump Presidency. pic.twitter.com/T75yNO8GX8— StandForBetter.org (@StandForBetter) February 21, 2022

Social media companies had cracked down on Donald Trump and some of his prominent right-wing channels following the violent protest at the US Capitol Building in Washington DC last year in which five people were killed. Prior to the incident, Trump had repeatedly used Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to claim his defeat in the November 3 election was due to widespread voter fraud.

