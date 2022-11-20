Donald Trump's Twitter Account Restored by Elon Musk, Supporters and Critics up in Arms

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk put the decision upto a poll, where 51.8% of Twitter users voted in favour of bringing back Trump’s account. The former US president had been banned from Twitter on account of “inciting violence". The reinstatement of his account did not sit well with many Twitter users who criticised Musk’s move. The new owner of Twitter, on the other hand, said, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority voting in the affirmative.

There is uproar on Twitter, with both supporters and detractors of Musk (and Trump) making their opinions known.

For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation. https://t.co/Rf0NjAubpI— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 20, 2022

Hi! This is me, the cancer patient that Donald Trump blocked on Twitter while trying to strip away our health care. But now Trump is coming back. I'm at 52k followers. Can you RT & follow me to help get to 60k this weekend? Don't let them silence us. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) November 20, 2022

Within 48 hours, people went from freaking out that Twitter was going to go dark to freaking out because after Twitter didn’t go dark Donald Trump’s account was reinstated.Pretty great. — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) November 20, 2022

If I could ignore Donald Trump’s bonkers Truth Social posts for the last two years, I can ignore his bonkers tweets too. The only people who decide whether we pay attention to him is us. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 20, 2022

Who else agrees Donald Trump is too dangerous to be on Twitter?— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have started creating random polls mocking Elon Musk. Many of these polls have asked if Twitter owner Musk should be banned from Twitter. Other suggestions include giving it away to a seventh-grader, to The Rock, selling it for a dollar or giving all his money away to a random Twitter user.

