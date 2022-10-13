Done With WFH? UK Bars Offer 'Work From Pub' With 'Unlimited' Drinks, Lunch, and Wifi

Ever since the pandemic hit us, our lives have become habitual to new things, especially the Work from Home culture. Remote working has become pretty common with millions of people working from different areas. But remote working is not just restricted to working from home; in fact, it has been expanded to work from the garden, and now, the UK has introduced a unique arrangement of work from the pub with extra facilities for the operators.

According to a report submitted by The Guardian, “With an increasing number of pubs in the UK, companies are shifting to Work from Pub to enhance the revenue as the employees are taking a break from paying their home electricity bills.” This was an attempt to increase the customer count in British Pubs. With this, there will be crowds and a chance to boost the revenue of pubs.

The report states that more than 380 pubs in the Fuller’s chain will provide such a work environment by giving £10 (Rs 900) a day, including a drink and lunch. Similarly, Brewery Young has signed 185 pubs with £15 (Rs 1,300) a day, including sandwiches and unlimited tea/coffee refills.

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused a substantial effect on the energy crisis and living expenses, to handle such conditions, UK pubs decided to provide a great deal.

In this work-from-pub arrangement, the operators benefited from several facilities such as power outlets, WiFi, quiet workspace, unlimited hot or cold drinks, lunch, and printing.

A Work from Pub customer in conversation with The Guardian mentioned that “It’s simpler to concentrate in a pub as there are no distractions from household works such as gardening or the fridge or cats.” He also mentioned that in pubs, the employees enjoy the additional facilities of sandwich lunches, nearby plugs for the day, and unlimited refills of tea or coffee.

Nowadays, the main goal of bars is to draw more laptop workers to its services. With this, British professionals are getting prepared for a possible increase in expenses because of the nation’s living crisis costs. And by offering exemplary discounts, more workers will come.

