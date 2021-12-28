'Donkey Race' Tradition Continues in Andhra's Kurnool District

You’ve probably heard of cock fights, bull-fights or horse races. In Kurnool district of the Telegu state, there’s a different take and taste. Rayalaseema district is known to conduct a “Donkey Race" in its rural areas. The Donkey Race is popular in several villages of Kurnool district. How the race works is that villagers add some weights on the backs of the donkeys, then the animals are made to race for a stipulated time. This may sound strange, but is well known in several mandals in the district. Bullock cart pulling, sheep and pig fight as well are common activities here. Recently, some villagers have even started selling donkey milk to make money. The sport is common in villages like Allagadda, Rudvaram, Chagalamarri, Kovelakunta, Banaganpally, Kodumur, Avuku, Patthikonda, Adoni, Kallur and Velugodi. The residents of these villages are now gearing up for the Sankranthi festival ahead.

The donkey race is such a big phenomenon here that those involved in this donkey fight buy the animals in the market. Ahead of the festival, people are busy selling and buying the donkeys in the market. To prepare the donkeys to win the fight in the programs, the people provide them with good and nutritious food, which consists of around 2 kilograms of pulses, green gram, jaggery, paddy and some other items to boost strength, in addition to usual fodder.

The donkey race is held during the festivals like Ugadi, Srirama Navami, Sankranthi, Kashinayan Utsav, Goddess Brahmotsavam, and some other local functions. During the festivals, people gather in huge numbers to witness the grand event. This event is also conducted at places such as Nandyal, Chagalamarri, Kurnool, Alwakonda, Kovelakuntla among others.

With the festivals seeing more such programs of donkey race, their prices in the open market is put at Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The people who conduct the programs buy the donkeys based on their size and height and offer training to win the race. The training consists of training daily twice morning and evening by putting weights from 100 kg to 200 kg on the backs of the donkeys.

The donkeys have to win the race by carrying sandbags weighing up to 200 kg on their backs in the race at a set time. As Sankranthi is round the corner the people are eagerly awaiting the donkey fight this year too.

