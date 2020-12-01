'Don’t Angry Me Look': Smriti Irani is Tickling the Funny Bone with Her Latest Instagram Post

Union minister Smriti Irani is quite a sport when it comes to social media posts. She recently posted a picture of her childhood days juxtaposed with her recent photos from a Parliament session on Instagram. The unique and the cute thing about the picture is that in both the photographs her expressions are almost similar.

"Introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look.... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte (sic)," she wrote taking a line from the drama serial song Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Irani worked as the protagonist in this drama which defines an era and genre of Indian drama industry.

People are loving the wit and humour in her post. Her earlier posts, particularly on Instagram, have been liked by the people. After she tested positive for coronavirus , she would often post quirky stuff o her Instagram handle.

Earlier, the union minister in a very witty manner posted to let everyone know that the year has tested her patience like many of us.

The actress turned politician shared a montage of five snapshots featuring her looking categorically sullen. She captioned, "When you are waiting for 2020 to end”. Looks like the union minister is a meme queen in the making.

Smriti started her career in showbiz as a model. She was also one of the finalists in 1998 during the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She became a household name for the portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Currently, Smriti is the Union Minister for Textiles and also MP of Amethi.