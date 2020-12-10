'Don't Ask the Brand': Smriti Irani had Savage Reply to Netizen who Pointed at Her 'Hawai Chappal'

Union minister Smriti Irani has her humour game always on point on social media. That showed even when she was detected with coronavirus few weeks back. Irani has hit it again, this time on Instagram.

The former actress shared a photograph of her in her garden, apparently attending a video meeting on her laptop and captioned it "Pandemic mornings". While most of us can relate to that post since that is how our mornings have been for almost a year now, there was something else that caught people's attention--her slipper.

An Instagram user pointed, "Hawai chappal op." That is one thing about social media, you point towards the stars and internet will end up spotting something remotely visible on ground. But Irani has her way on social media. She replied, "Arrey bhai hawai chappal hai 200 Rupee wali .. ab brand naa pucho.. local hai (It is hawai chappal for Rs 200. Now don't ask me the brand because it is local)."

She recently posted a picture of her childhood days juxtaposed with her recent photos from a Parliament session on Instagram. The unique and the cute thing about the picture is that in both the photographs her expressions are almost similar.

"Introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look.... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte (sic)," she wrote taking a line from the drama serial song Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Irani worked as the protagonist in this drama which defines an era and genre of Indian drama industry.

While she was detected with coronavirus and was recovering from the infection, she was active on social media and was sharing humourous content to keep up her spirits.

Smriti started her career in showbiz as a model. She was also one of the finalists in 1998 during the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. She became a household name for the portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Currently, Smriti is the Union Minister for Textiles and also MP of Amethi.