Don't Be Alarmed by Sneezes, It's Not Really a Symptom of Coronavirus

With the novel coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, World Health Organization has announced it to be a pandemic, as several countries went into emergency mode to contain the disease. But the viral outbreak has resulted in fear-mongering and spread of false news.

While stocks of toilet paper and sanitizers at supermarkets were getting exhausted in many countries; fixation with wearing masks, despite advisories from WHO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that it does not prevent the spread of the disease, has no symptom of going away.

Another such irrational trend seen worldwide is the stigma around anyone sneezing in public. Whenever one sneezes, they are bound to face silent shaming or even verbal rebuke.

All of this, when sneezing is not even a symptom of coronavirus. Naturally, this has led to an atmosphere of distrust and panic and discrimination against anyone who's sneezing.

According to WHO and CDC, coronavirus is associated with symptoms of fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing. In a report published by the New York Post, Dr. Marta Feldmesser, chief of medicine of infectious diseases at Lenox Hill Hospital, said that only about 5 per cent of the first 1,100 cases in China exhibited any nasal symptoms.

Speaking to the portal, she added, “Runny nose is rarely a component of the illness”. Sneezing during this time of the year is more common due to pollen allergies or “above-normal rainfall and mild temperatures”.

Although one should maintain the regular etiquette of hygiene while sneezing, there is no reason to shame anyone because of that.