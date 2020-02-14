Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Don't Be Fooled': Assam Police Perfectly Illustrates Fake News Using Ayushmann Khurana's 'Bala'

The official Twitter handle of Assam Police posted a public service announcement using two avatars of Ayushmann in the movie to enunciate the difference between fake news and real news.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
'Don't Be Fooled': Assam Police Perfectly Illustrates Fake News Using Ayushmann Khurana's 'Bala'
Image tweeted by @assampolice.

Ayushmann Khurana has started a wave in the Hindi movie industry, of gifting distinctive, message-oriented movies.

Released in November 2019, Bala saw Ayushmann deal with the issue of premature baldness and the stigma and societal pressure of an ideal figure that comes with it.

Now, Assam police has utilized the movie to spread another message.

The official Twitter handle of Assam Police posted a public service announcement using two avatars of Ayushmann in the movie to enunciate the difference between fake news and real news.

In the meme, on the left is "Bala" depicting his reality and is bald, while on the right, he looks smug, wearing a wig.

While the one without hair is titled ‘News’, the other says ‘Fake News’. It has been wittily captioned: “Hair lies the difference” and a statutory warning that said “Don’t be fooled”.

Tagging both the actor and the Filmfare Awards, the tweet ended with #knowthedifference.

The post garnered huge reception amongst the Twitterati and has been liked over 1.1K times. Shared on February 13 (Thursday) afternoon, the tweet has been retweeted nearly 160 times.

Here are some of the reactions:

One Twitter user wrote: “Funny one”.

Many others replied with memes and GIFs of their own.

The Filmfare Awards will be held this year in Guwahati, Assam on February 15, 2020. It is the first time that the awards will be held outside Mumbai. Ayushmann has been nominated in the category of Best Actor for his role in Bala.

