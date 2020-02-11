Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Don't Be Jealous': Chahal’s Response to Rohit Sharma's Comment on Instagram Leaves Fans in Splits

In the viral photo, one can see Chahal, who is wearing a black round neck shirt, has his arms around Shreyas Iyer.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
'Don't Be Jealous': Chahal’s Response to Rohit Sharma's Comment on Instagram Leaves Fans in Splits
Image posted by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s reply to a social media post of his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal has the Internet in splits.

Chahal on Instagram shared a picture with his fellow cricketer, Shreyas Iyer.

In the photo, one can see Chahal, who is wearing a black round neck shirt, has his arms around Iyer.

The photo, which has been liked more than 3 lakh 50 thousand times, has been captioned as, “Got your back always.”

View this post on Instagram

Got your back always

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

It is to this post on which Rohit commented saying, "Apna sambal le pehele.” In a prompt and seemingly witty reply, Chahal said, “I knw bhaiya u missing me coz u not here so don't be jealous next pic soon with you.”

This exchange of words between the two cricketers had the internet in splits, with their comments garnering a good number of likes.

Meanwhile, the boys in the photo shared on Facebook-owned portal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer are presently in New Zealand for the ongoing One Day International (ODI) series, while Rohit, who was part of India's 5-0 T20I series win against New Zealand, is not a part of the squad playing the ODI and Test series, as he has had an injury in the calf.

