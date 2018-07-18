English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Don't Believe Me, Just Watch!' US Cops Are Taking the Internet by Storm With Their Lip-Syncing Battle
We need this to come to India!
We need this to come to India!
It all started when a bunch of police officers danced to 'Uptown Funk' and posted a video on Facebook. It went viral.
The video begins with a few cops dancing to the song. Soon, the entire battalion joins- and they lip-sync to it.
The video has now started a lip-sync battle.
Cops across the US are challenging various police departments to take up this lip-syncing challenge - and nobody is backing down from doing it.
This police department in San Fransico even brought their own mascot to accompany them while they jammed out to Bohemian Rhapsody.
Someone speculates on how this challenge would be taken if it comes to India - and if it does, what the reactions could be like.
Also Watch
The video begins with a few cops dancing to the song. Soon, the entire battalion joins- and they lip-sync to it.
The video has now started a lip-sync battle.
Cops across the US are challenging various police departments to take up this lip-syncing challenge - and nobody is backing down from doing it.
This police department in San Fransico even brought their own mascot to accompany them while they jammed out to Bohemian Rhapsody.
Alright, here’s our shot at the law enforcement #lipsync challenge. @sfpd you guys next?? Have a safe summer everyone.
**We do not own the rights to this song** pic.twitter.com/xF23pBKQcY
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 12, 2018
Someone speculates on how this challenge would be taken if it comes to India - and if it does, what the reactions could be like.
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 16 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
- Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations in London
- Domestic Umpire Cries Foul, Says Exam Papers Rigged to Help ‘Favourites’
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel's Wishy-Washy Feminism is Just a Gimmick to Make Box-Office Hits