Don't Buy Medium Popcorn Tubs at Multiplexes; Here’s How Theatres Fool You

Watching a movie at a theatre without popcorn feels incomplete. The experience of watching a movie in a theatre includes popcorn with it. Although due to the high prices of popcorn people prefer buying medium sized tubs in place of the large ones. Now, here is the catch, buying a medium sized popcorn tub is a wastage of money and this information was given by a guy working at a cinema hall. This man, in the video, has explained how the people working at the theatres fool the customers. He has elaborated how customers actually end up paying more in order to save a few bucks.

A video was posted on Tik-Tok by a man who sells snacks and popcorn. It showed that there is no difference in small and medium popcorn tubs other than its packing. This man, working at theatres, explained through his video that the quantity of popcorn in a six-dollar medium tub is the same as the small one. If and when a person orders a medium tub popcorn instead of a small one the shopkeeper transfers the same popcorn from small container to medium. While the quantity in both remains the same. However, there is a considerable price difference between the two.

The guy is trying to spread some awareness among the people to not waste their money on medium-sized popcorn tubs. This Tik Tok video is going viral on social media and people are surprised to see this scam. Reacting to the video some people said that this is not just the case with popcorns similar things happen with coffee at restaurants. Even if you pay for the bigger size of the item, you get the quantity of the small size only.

What usually happens at a theatre is that when people see the sizes of the small and medium popcorn tubs they opt for the medium one. However, they do not know that by choosing the medium one they themselves waste their money.

