Don't Care About 'Log Kya Kahenge': 87-year-old Desi Grandma On Trans Granddaughter

For the people belonging to the LGBTQ community, coming out to fellow family members is one of the most emotional things. Family members, especially the grandparents, are often believed to be quite conservative when it comes to thoughts and ideas around LGBTQ issues. So when Hyderabad-based Kali decided to come out as a trans woman to her grandmother, the initial reaction was not quite welcoming.

An Instagram Reel shared by Humans of Bombay on Friday shows Kali and her grandmother describing how their relationship evolved after the significant change. The video opens with the grandmother showing Kali’s picture when she used to hide her identity and dress up like a boy since that was the sex assigned to her at birth. The camera then shows present-day Kali proudly flaunting her femininity.

However, Kali’s grandmother did not take this news quite well and fell ill, the caption flashing in the video read. One of the main concerns of Kali’s grandmother was that she will be judged by the society and there will be numerous conversations about it in front of relatives. But at the same time, the grandmother could see that Kali was suffering too. With all the courage that she had mustered to come out to her grandmother, Kali did not receive acceptance from her own family. As the grandmother observed how this attitude was taking a toll on her granddaughter, she put Kali first and decided to accept her. The video shows Kali’s grandmother deciding to reconcile with her granddaughter. The elderly lady is seen walking up to Kali and gifting her jewelry.

The video concludes with a message that says if Kali’s grandmother can accept Kali for being a trans woman, then so could others. The caption of the post reads, “I’m 87 and I don’t care about ‘log kya kahenge!’ (what would people say) Let me introduce you to my granddaughter, Kali.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Commenting on the Instagram Reel, Kali wrote, “My grandmother was and is still the strongest support in my life. My grandmother wants our story to help every transgender person to gain acceptance from Their family. Hope this helps trans people everywhere.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here