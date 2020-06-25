BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Don't Click on the Bait': Mumbai Police Warns against Fraud Emails about Free Covid-19 Test

(Image credit: Twitter/ @CPMumbaiPolice)

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
When it comes to nifty use of memes, humour and punch lines to drive home points about safety and security, Mumbai Police is never taking a back seat.

In its latest post, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has sent out a warning against "phishing emails" related to fake, free COVID-19 testing or check-ups.

Taking to Twitter, Param Bir Singh posted a screengrab of an email that reads 'Free COVID19 Testing' on his social media, followed by 'Hello, click this link to avail free Covid-19 test free of cost....'.

The grab was shared with a big, red 'SCAM' stamp on it with a big slug of the age-old idiom, 'Ignorance is bliss'.

In a '#scamalert' message, Mr Singh said, "Don't 'click' on the 'bait'! Phishing emails claiming to provide 'Free Covid-19 Testing' are on the rise. Do not open any attachments or links on such emails."

In another subsequent tweet, he said that e-mails circulating about free trials, tests or check-ups of Covid-19 are on the rise. It urged netizens not to open the link provided in it as this is a way to deceive oneself. "Be sensible ... stay safe."

Responding to the post, netizens lauded the Commissioner's attempt to warn everyone against such scams and many even said that they have already filed a complaint against such frauds.

