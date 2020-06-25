'Don't Click on the Bait': Mumbai Police Warns against Fraud Emails about Free Covid-19 Test

When it comes to nifty use of memes, humour and punch lines to drive home points about safety and security, Mumbai Police is never taking a back seat.

In its latest post, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has sent out a warning against "phishing emails" related to fake, free COVID-19 testing or check-ups.

Taking to Twitter, Param Bir Singh posted a screengrab of an email that reads 'Free COVID19 Testing' on his social media, followed by 'Hello, click this link to avail free Covid-19 test free of cost....'.

The grab was shared with a big, red 'SCAM' stamp on it with a big slug of the age-old idiom, 'Ignorance is bliss'.

In a '#scamalert' message, Mr Singh said, "Don't 'click' on the 'bait'! Phishing emails claiming to provide 'Free Covid-19 Testing' are on the rise. Do not open any attachments or links on such emails."

In another subsequent tweet, he said that e-mails circulating about free trials, tests or check-ups of Covid-19 are on the rise. It urged netizens not to open the link provided in it as this is a way to deceive oneself. "Be sensible ... stay safe."

Don't 'click' on the 'bait'!

Phishing emails claiming to provide 'Free Covid-19 Testing' are on the rise.

Do not open any attachments or links on such emails. #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/1nCjHU6JIa — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 25, 2020

कोव्हीड-१९ ची मोफत चाचणी करुन देण्याबाबत प्रसारीत होत असलेले ई-मेल खूप वाढत आहेत. त्यामध्ये दिलेली लिंक उघडू नका. आपल्याला फसवण्याचा हा एक मार्ग आहे. समजदार बना... सुरक्षित रहा. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 25, 2020

Responding to the post, netizens lauded the Commissioner's attempt to warn everyone against such scams and many even said that they have already filed a complaint against such frauds.

