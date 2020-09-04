BUZZ

'Don't Come to Goa': Locals on Twitter Want Tourists to Stay Away After Covid-19 Test Becomes Non-mandatory

Image Credits: Reuters/Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Goa Airport announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travellers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival.

Buzz Staff

If you're Indian and are making a vacation plan with your friends, you must have considered one spot for sure: Goa.

Every tourist's favorite getaway, the state is famous for its thriving tourist industry, which has been suffering immensely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Goa Airport announced it had done away with a rule which laid down that domestic travellers must carry COVID-19 negative certificates on arrival. The move came after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines as part of 'Unlock 4' under which many restrictions in place for the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

In a tweet, Goa Airport said, "As per announcements by the Govt of Goa restrictions on interstate travel have been removed in line with guidelines of Govt of India. No more Covid19 negative report and no more test requirements for Domestic travellers." In another tweet, it said, "Goa Intn'l Airport on an upswing. Air India starts the connection between Goa and Surat from 6th Sept onwards. The flight initially on Sundays, arriving Goa from Surat at 1005 hrs and departing to Surat at 1105 hrs."

However, locals in Goa weren't too pleased about it: While they realized the tourist industry, which is one of the major sources of revenue for Goa was important, they realized it would mean an influx of new cases, which the healthcare of the state may not be equipped for.

After remaining closed for more than five months, Goa's bars and restaurants opened for customers on Tuesday as the state government eased COVID-19-enforced restrictions in line with the Centre's guidelines for Unlock 4.

