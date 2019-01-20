'Don’t Cry, You Did Really Well': Serena Williams Consoles Her Opponent After Match
A video shows Serena Williams consoling her crying opponent, Dayana Yastremska, telling her she played well after a match at the Australian Open.
Picture Credits: AusOpen Twitter
Yesterday at the Australian Open, Williams reached round 16 of the Australian Open, beating 18-year-old Ukranian Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 6-1, in a 67-minute match in the third round.
After her win, Williams noticed that Yastremska was crying. and comforted Hugging the crying player, Williams encouraged her by saying, "Don't cry, you really did well."
“You did amazing. You did so well. You did amazing. Don’t cry. You did really well.”❤️ @serenawilliams #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kbRHcob5Tz
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2019
All the feels
@serenawilliams #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/uNGs5rdIub
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2019
Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska had idolized Serena Williams from the time she picked up a racket when she was 5.
This move by Williams won over spectator's hearts.
If Serena Williams told me not to cry, I’d definitely cry 3 times harder.
— ɹǝʇɐH ǝǝɟɟoƆ pǝɔI (@MannyBuckley) January 19, 2019
She's a legend I don't care what anyone says.
— Yon Individual Y Yonson (@jonathaneugster) January 19, 2019
Just when you think you can’t love her anymore... #Serena #AustrailanOpen
— Terryl (@terrylb89) January 19, 2019
Another reason she’s the lonesome legend pic.twitter.com/a4tjQXSGpJ
— Virrunno (@virrunno) January 19, 2019
The reason I love tennis folks, the definition of Class right there.
— Mike Laine (@mikelaine500) January 19, 2019
This girl has said she has loved Serena since she was a little girl and even willed Serena to win one match. Love that Serena was so sweet to her
— Jackie Watkins (@JwatksJackie) January 19, 2019
She takes so much crap and doesn’t ever get any credit for this kind of thing. Idc what anyone says Serena is a class act
— angie (@angie53070613) January 19, 2019
In September 2018 when Serena Williams's lost the Grand Slam singles title, a lot of people took to Twitter talking about how William's tearful tirade overshadowed Naomi Osaka's win, and how unfair it was for her as a player to act the way she did.
Easy to do after an easy win, not so easy when you are losing a grand slam final I guess
— Marc Barnett (@MBarn81) January 19, 2019
Her fans, however, pointed out the unfairness between comparing the incidents.
I wonder if you're telling your yoga students in 2019 to still live in 2018. Be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Happy new year
— Valentine (@Sen_valentine) January 19, 2019
Yet had she done nothing, she would’ve been targeted for being cold. She can’t win.
— You’re (@awizardhailley) January 19, 2019
I’d love to see someone do this for @serenawilliams just once! People just expect her to handle it & move on. It’s so unfair. When she wins it’s “expected” when she “loses” & has the nerve to have feelings about it she gets dragged. Must be hard to be a lightning rod. #renasarmy
— BlackGirlMagic! ✊ (@dictionarydeb) January 19, 2019
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Manikarnika: Karni Sena Claims They are Not Involved in Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Smartphones And More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s