'Don’t Cry, You Did Really Well': Serena Williams Consoles Her Opponent After Match



If Serena Williams told me not to cry, I’d definitely cry 3 times harder.

— ɹǝʇɐH ǝǝɟɟoƆ pǝɔI (@MannyBuckley) January 19, 2019



She's a legend I don't care what anyone says.



— Yon Individual Y Yonson (@jonathaneugster) January 19, 2019





Just when you think you can’t love her anymore... #Serena #AustrailanOpen

— Terryl (@terrylb89) January 19, 2019



Another reason she’s the lonesome legend pic.twitter.com/a4tjQXSGpJ



— Virrunno (@virrunno) January 19, 2019





The reason I love tennis folks, the definition of Class right there.

— Mike Laine (@mikelaine500) January 19, 2019



This girl has said she has loved Serena since she was a little girl and even willed Serena to win one match. Love that Serena was so sweet to her



— Jackie Watkins (@JwatksJackie) January 19, 2019





She takes so much crap and doesn’t ever get any credit for this kind of thing. Idc what anyone says Serena is a class act

— angie (@angie53070613) January 19, 2019



Easy to do after an easy win, not so easy when you are losing a grand slam final I guess



— Marc Barnett (@MBarn81) January 19, 2019





I wonder if you're telling your yoga students in 2019 to still live in 2018. Be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Happy new year

— Valentine (@Sen_valentine) January 19, 2019



Yet had she done nothing, she would’ve been targeted for being cold. She can’t win.



— You’re (@awizardhailley) January 19, 2019





I’d love to see someone do this for @serenawilliams just once! People just expect her to handle it & move on. It’s so unfair. When she wins it’s “expected” when she “loses” & has the nerve to have feelings about it she gets dragged. Must be hard to be a lightning rod. #renasarmy

— BlackGirlMagic! ✊ (@dictionarydeb) January 19, 2019