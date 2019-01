'Don’t Cry, You Did Really Well': Serena Williams Consoles Her Opponent After Match

If Serena Williams told me not to cry, I’d definitely cry 3 times harder.

— ɹǝʇɐH ǝǝɟɟoƆ pǝɔI (@MannyBuckley) January 19, 2019



She's a legend I don't care what anyone says.



— Yon Individual Y Yonson (@jonathaneugster) January 19, 2019





Just when you think you can’t love her anymore... #Serena #AustrailanOpen

— Terryl (@terrylb89) January 19, 2019



Another reason she’s the lonesome legend pic.twitter.com/a4tjQXSGpJ



— Virrunno (@virrunno) January 19, 2019





The reason I love tennis folks, the definition of Class right there.

— Mike Laine (@mikelaine500) January 19, 2019



This girl has said she has loved Serena since she was a little girl and even willed Serena to win one match. Love that Serena was so sweet to her



— Jackie Watkins (@JwatksJackie) January 19, 2019





She takes so much crap and doesn’t ever get any credit for this kind of thing. Idc what anyone says Serena is a class act

— angie (@angie53070613) January 19, 2019



Easy to do after an easy win, not so easy when you are losing a grand slam final I guess



— Marc Barnett (@MBarn81) January 19, 2019





I wonder if you're telling your yoga students in 2019 to still live in 2018. Be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Happy new year

— Valentine (@Sen_valentine) January 19, 2019



Yet had she done nothing, she would’ve been targeted for being cold. She can’t win.



— You’re (@awizardhailley) January 19, 2019





I’d love to see someone do this for @serenawilliams just once! People just expect her to handle it & move on. It’s so unfair. When she wins it’s “expected” when she “loses” & has the nerve to have feelings about it she gets dragged. Must be hard to be a lightning rod. #renasarmy

— BlackGirlMagic! ✊ (@dictionarydeb) January 19, 2019

Serena Williams is not only a good tennis player, but a classy and compassionate human being.Yesterday at the Australian Open, Williams reached round 16 of the Australian Open, beating 18-year-old Ukranian Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 6-1, in a 67-minute match in the third round.After her win, Williams noticed that Yastremska was crying. and comforted Hugging the crying player, Williams encouraged her by saying, "Don't cry, you really did well."Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska had idolized Serena Williams from the time she picked up a racket when she was 5 This move by Williams won over spectator's hearts.In September 2018 when Serena Williams's lost the Grand Slam singles title, a lot of people took to Twitter talking about how William's tearful tirade overshadowed Naomi Osaka's win, and how unfair it was for her as a player to act the way she did.Her fans, however, pointed out the unfairness between comparing the incidents.