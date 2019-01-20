LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

'Don’t Cry, You Did Really Well': Serena Williams Consoles Her Opponent After Match

A video shows Serena Williams consoling her crying opponent, Dayana Yastremska, telling her she played well after a match at the Australian Open.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 20, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
'Don’t Cry, You Did Really Well': Serena Williams Consoles Her Opponent After Match
Picture Credits: AusOpen Twitter
Serena Williams is not only a good tennis player, but a classy and compassionate human being.

Yesterday at the Australian Open, Williams reached round 16 of the Australian Open, beating 18-year-old Ukranian Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 6-1, in a 67-minute match in the third round.

After her win, Williams noticed that Yastremska was crying. and comforted Hugging the crying player, Williams encouraged her by saying, "Don't cry, you really did well."







Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska had idolized Serena Williams from the time she picked up a racket when she was 5.

This move by Williams won over spectator's hearts.



















In September 2018 when Serena Williams's lost the Grand Slam singles title, a lot of people took to Twitter talking about how William's tearful tirade overshadowed Naomi Osaka's win, and how unfair it was for her as a player to act the way she did. 





Her fans, however, pointed out the unfairness between comparing the incidents.









