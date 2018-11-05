'Don't Curse in Front of Kids': Barack Obama Shuts Down a Heckler in the Most Obama Way
Here is a thing or two the current US president could learn from the former chief.
File image PTI.
“If you see somebody with a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” US President Donald Trump told his supporters on how to handle a heckler, a couple of years ago.
However, the former POTUS has a different approach to party poopers. Obama, who was on a campaign trail, delivering speeches in favour of the Democratic candidates, was repeatedly interrupted at a rally in Miami.
Obama, like always, had his chill mode on. “Sir, sir, don’t curse in front of kids, come on. Don’t do that in front of them, come on,” he responded calmly to one heckler.
Laughing it off, he continued and said, “You know what? This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood. You know, it’s like, I enjoy that. You always gotta have a few in order to know that you’re on the campaign trail."
"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?" former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally.
"When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good." https://t.co/7C4hl2rViA pic.twitter.com/drNOxRXbPt
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 2, 2018
But when a second heckler surfaced, Obama couldn't help but wonder what the supporters of the party in power were angry about. “Why is it that the folks who won the last election are so mad all the time?” he asked.
“It’s an interesting question. I mean, when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good… It tells you something interesting that even the folks who are in charge are still mad because they’re getting ginned up to be mad,” he added.
"Don't curse in front of kids, come on," former Pres. Barack Obama tells a heckler in Miami, Florida.
"This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood," he jokes. https://t.co/oE0zczjPDR pic.twitter.com/gNCLWSRCkd
— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018
All this happened while Obama had a smile on his face as his supporters cheered him on for keeping it polite and classy.
Twitterati were amused at Obama's humility and humour.
Trump take notes, this is what presidential behavior looks like. https://t.co/Wu6M2xx82E
— Stephanie ♌ (@412_steph) November 4, 2018
@realDonaldTrump on heckler - 'someone please knock the crap outta that guy-'
Obama on heckler: https://t.co/z4SttCEJIP
— There IS NO SPOON (@J_D_LO_56) November 4, 2018
It’s amazing to see the contrast between how Obama responds to a heckler at a rally vs. Trump. Kind of sums up a lot.
— Craig Despeaux (@CDespeaux) November 2, 2018
Watch how Obama and the crowd in Florida deal with a heckler at the rally today in Miami This is what it means to be Presidential, folks. #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/wmoPk5pfYp
— Amee Vanderpool #WaveCast (@girlsreallyrule) November 2, 2018
“One of the things I never understood was why if you’re supporting the other guy, you come to my rally,” Obama tells a heckler who interrupted a campaign rally for Florida Democrats @SenBillNelson and @AndrewGillum pic.twitter.com/r74MwOLPxF
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 2, 2018
The way Obama just handled a heckler makes me miss him so much.
— Tyler Turkey (@RealTylerRiggs) November 2, 2018
Obama gets a cursing heckler in Miami.
"You always gotta have a few in order to know you're on the campaign trail," 44 says.
— David Catanese (@davecatanese) November 2, 2018
Watching Obama handle a heckler -gently with humility & humor. Can we have one of those again please?
— Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) November 2, 2018
Barack Obama slams divisive rhetoric; heckler cuts in pic.twitter.com/pcc7NiJFbB
— Faye R. Fields (@FayeRFields5) November 2, 2018
