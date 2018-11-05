'Don't Curse in Front of Kids': Barack Obama Shuts Down a Heckler in the Most Obama Way



"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?" former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally.



"When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good." https://t.co/7C4hl2rViA pic.twitter.com/drNOxRXbPt

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 2, 2018



"Don't curse in front of kids, come on," former Pres. Barack Obama tells a heckler in Miami, Florida.



"This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood," he jokes. https://t.co/oE0zczjPDR pic.twitter.com/gNCLWSRCkd



— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018





Trump take notes, this is what presidential behavior looks like. https://t.co/Wu6M2xx82E

— Stephanie ♌ (@412_steph) November 4, 2018



@realDonaldTrump on heckler - 'someone please knock the crap outta that guy-'



Obama on heckler: https://t.co/z4SttCEJIP



— There IS NO SPOON (@J_D_LO_56) November 4, 2018





It’s amazing to see the contrast between how Obama responds to a heckler at a rally vs. Trump. Kind of sums up a lot.

— Craig Despeaux (@CDespeaux) November 2, 2018



Watch how Obama and the crowd in Florida deal with a heckler at the rally today in Miami This is what it means to be Presidential, folks. #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/wmoPk5pfYp



— Amee Vanderpool #WaveCast (@girlsreallyrule) November 2, 2018





“One of the things I never understood was why if you’re supporting the other guy, you come to my rally,” Obama tells a heckler who interrupted a campaign rally for Florida Democrats @SenBillNelson and @AndrewGillum pic.twitter.com/r74MwOLPxF

— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 2, 2018



The way Obama just handled a heckler makes me miss him so much.



— Tyler Turkey (@RealTylerRiggs) November 2, 2018





Obama gets a cursing heckler in Miami.



"You always gotta have a few in order to know you're on the campaign trail," 44 says.

— David Catanese (@davecatanese) November 2, 2018



Watching Obama handle a heckler -gently with humility & humor. Can we have one of those again please?



— Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) November 2, 2018





Barack Obama slams divisive rhetoric; heckler cuts in pic.twitter.com/pcc7NiJFbB

— Faye R. Fields (@FayeRFields5) November 2, 2018