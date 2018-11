'Don't Curse in Front of Kids': Barack Obama Shuts Down a Heckler in the Most Obama Way

"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?" former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally.



Barack Obama just gave his successor a crash course in dealing with hecklers.“If you see somebody with a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” US President Donald Trump told his supporters on how to handle a heckler, a couple of years ago.However, the former POTUS has a different approach to party poopers. Obama, who was on a campaign trail, delivering speeches in favour of the Democratic candidates, was repeatedly interrupted at a rally in Miami.Obama, like always, had his chill mode on. “Sir, sir, don’t curse in front of kids, come on. Don’t do that in front of them, come on,” he responded calmly to one heckler.Laughing it off, he continued and said, “You know what? This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood. You know, it’s like, I enjoy that. You always gotta have a few in order to know that you’re on the campaign trail."But when a second heckler surfaced, Obama couldn't help but wonder what the supporters of the party in power were angry about. “Why is it that the folks who won the last election are so mad all the time?” he asked.“It’s an interesting question. I mean, when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good… It tells you something interesting that even the folks who are in charge are still mad because they’re getting ginned up to be mad,” he added.All this happened while Obama had a smile on his face as his supporters cheered him on for keeping it polite and classy.Twitterati were amused at Obama's humility and humour.