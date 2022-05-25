'Don't Disappoint': RCB Fans Pray With Memes as Excitement for IPL Eliminator Intensifies

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to lift the IPL cup since the inception of the cricket carnival but they are looking forward to changing just that when they meet Lucknow Super Giants in the highly-anticipated IPL Eliminator. Should they win Wednesday night’s encounter against KL Rahul’s LSG, RCB will have to defeat Rajasthan Royals (in Qualifier 2) who lost the Qualifier 1 to Gujarat Titans in order to make it RCB vs GT in the grand finale.

However, RCB fans and perhaps the team would be focussed on crossing tonight’s hurdle first that is the Eliminator to stay in the hunt for the Qualifier 2 and eventually the cup.

Ahead of the big game, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans took it upon themselves to keep the spirits of Faf du Plessis’ team high with memes and a lot of prayers.

RCB before playing playoff match : pic.twitter.com/n4XZuGrkYa — ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) May 25, 2022

*Knockout match exists* RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/Ke25Gbuxne — Memes Mirchi (@MemesMirchi) May 25, 2022

What will you do? if RCB lost in eliminater

RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/KalMfO1vIm — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) May 25, 2022

RCB Fans Today pic.twitter.com/QtUWXu36oV — Mb Ramesh Nayak (@MbRamesh_4005) May 25, 2022

Absolutely NOT ready to see RCB losing live from the stadium.

Don't disappoint today @imVkohli @RCBTweets . I beg — Srutisree (@sruti18sree) May 25, 2022

been to 2 temples since the morning on my way to and back from college #RCB — Advit (@rebelmooned) May 25, 2022

On the flip side, LSG, the newly-formed franchise headed by KL Rahul, would like to fancy their chances for the IPL cup in their maiden season. They will have to take a similar route: Defeat RCB (Eliminator) and RR (Qualifier 2) to meet GT in the big finals.

Earlier, vintage David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya inspired Gujarat Titans to reach the final of IPL 2022 on their debut season with a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Pandya and Miller shared an unbeaten 106-run stand for the fourth wicket to help Gujarat chase down the 189-run target with 3 balls to spare. Miller turned back the clock to score blistering 68 runs* off 38 balls. The southpaw struck 5 sixes and 3 fours.

Pandya scored unbeaten 40 runs off 27 balls as his innings was laced with five fours.

Gujarat needed 16 runs in the final over and Miller activated his ‘killer mode’ to get the job done. The southpaw finished the match in the first three balls by smashing three back-to-back sixes.

